Skin Conditions

Eiza Gonzalez Has Been Battling Tons of Allergies Since Childhood
The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share updates on her health.
Can Sunscreen Cause Cancer? Colombian 'Beauty Alchemist' and Skin Care Expert Dr. Maribel Pedrozo Debunks Myths
Colombian skin care expert Dr. Maribel Pedrozo, known as the Beauty Alchemist, talks to People CHICA about the benefits of sunscreen, addressing notion that chemicals in sunscreen may cause cancer.
Conoce al Doctor Campos, el experto en piel favorito de las famosas
El experto en antienvejecimiento estrella de Miami tiene las claves para lucir más joven por mucho más tiempo. ¿Quieres conocer sus secretos?
Spring Skincare Tips and DIY Beauty Rituals From Celebrity Aesthetician Dr. Maribel Pedrozo
Colombian celebrity aesthetician Dr. Maribel Pedrozo —who has VIP clients like Adamari López and Karol G— shares skincare and beauty tips for spring.