Becky G Talks About Filming Her New Oreo Commercial With Her Family
Becky G talked to People CHICA about her new Oreo "Home Sweet Home" commercial with her family, airing during the Latin Grammy Awards.
Becky G en sus propias palabras sobre su familia y su relación con su novio Sebastián Lletget
Becky G habla en exclusiva sobre sus proyectos y su amor por su familia y por el futbolista argentino Sebastian Lletget
#CoupleGoals! Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's Most Romantic Instagram Posts
Becky G talked to People CHICA about her love for Argentinian soccer star Sebastian Lletget. Check out the couple's most romantic Instagram posts.
Becky G Opens Up About Family, Love Life and New Spanish-Language Album
Becky G talks to People CHICA about family life, boyfriend Sebastian Lletget and her first album in Spanish.
Sebastián, el sexy novio de Becky G es toda una sensación en redes
La intérprete de “Mayores” dice que gracias a él ha encontrado su voz, su sensualidad y su seguridad.
Las fotos más románticas de Becky G con su novio
Becky G tiene una relación sólida con su novio Sebastian Lletget, jugador del equipo Los Angeles Galaxy. La cantante, que promociona su nuevo tema "Sin pijama" junto a Natti Natasha, deja ver en sus redes cuán enamorada está de su pareja. De igual forma, se proyecta el atleta en sus redes sociales. Los novios, que acaban de cumplir dos años de relación se intercambian mensajes amorosos junto a imágenes románticas. Las fotos hablan por sí solas. ¡Míralos!