Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson Supports Cory Booker After He Ends His Presidential Campaign

The actress responded to the New Jersey senator's announcement that he's ending his run for the Democratic nomination.
Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Booker is the latest of several candidates to quit the race for the Democratic nomination.
Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Says Trump's Tweets Are Demeaning This Country

"We need a revival of civic grace," says the New Jersey senator. "What we should be doing in this world is trying to live up to our highest values."
Presidential Candidate Cory Booker on His Relationship With Rosario Dawson

The presidential candidate and senator spoke to People CHICA about how Dawson has changed his life.
Rosario Dawson Talks The North Pole and Opens Up About Her Relationship With Her Mom and Daughter

Rosario Dawson talked to People CHICA about the new season of The North Pole and her close bond with her mother and her teen daughter.
Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

En el Día Internacional de la Mujer, recordemos algunas mujeres que han sido pioneras en sus campos y que han servido – están sirviendo– de ejemplo en la lucha por la igualdad de género. Desde actrices a políticas, esta figuras han dejado y están dejando huella.

Eva Longoria, América Ferrara, Gina Rodríguez y otras estrellas te instan a votar

Eva Longoria, América Ferrara, Gina Rodríguez y otras celebridades latinas recorrieron la Florida el pasado fin de semana para animar a la gente a votar y mostrar su apoyo a algunos candidatos.
Rosario Dawson festejó su cumpleaños desnudándose en las redes

La actriz Rosario Dawson posó totalmente desnuda en sus redes para celebrar su cumpleaños número 39.
Mira las famosas que han revelado sus historias de acoso sexual

Rosario Dawson habla sobre la muerte de su prima de 26 años

Rosario Dawson encuentra muerta a su prima de 26 años en su casa de Venice Beach

Rosario Dowson revela que la gente no creía que Eric Andre era su novio

Rosario Dawson Gushes Over Boyfriend Eric Andre

