Rita Moreno on Reuniting With 'One Day at a Time' Cast and Not Losing Faith
Puerto Rican icon Rita Moreno talks to People CHICA about the hilarious new season of One Day at a Time on Pop TV and shares her perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.
Isabella Gomez Talks New Season of 'One Day at a Time' and Reuniting With the Cast
The Colombian American actress Isabella Gomez chats about the new season of One Day at a Time and the boom of new Latinx-centered shows.
Jon Seda Talks About I Like It Like That for the Film's 25th Anniversary
Actor Jon Seda talks to People CHICA about his unforgettable roles in the films I Like It Like That and Selena, and dishes on working with fierce women like Jennifer Lopez and Rita Moreno.
LatinXcellence: Rita Moreno, the Supernova With a Heart of Gold
Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible women who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Rita Moreno, whose legacy goes beyond her many awards and accolades.
How Series One Day at a Time Celebrates The LBGTQ Community With Groundbreaking Characters
The Netflix series One Day at a Time broke down stereotypes with the story of a gay Latinx teen protagonist and her non-binary love.