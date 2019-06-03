Rita Moreno

Lo Último

Los 10 hispanos más influyentes en los Estados Unidos

Los 10 hispanos más influyentes en los Estados Unidos

Rita Moreno on Reuniting With 'One Day at a Time' Cast and Not Losing Faith

Rita Moreno on Reuniting With 'One Day at a Time' Cast and Not Losing Faith

Puerto Rican icon Rita Moreno talks to People CHICA about the hilarious new season of One Day at a Time on Pop TV and shares her perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.
Isabella Gomez Talks New Season of 'One Day at a Time' and Reuniting With the Cast

Isabella Gomez Talks New Season of 'One Day at a Time' and Reuniting With the Cast

The Colombian American actress Isabella Gomez chats about the new season of One Day at a Time and the boom of new Latinx-centered shows.
Jon Seda Talks About I Like It Like That for the Film's 25th Anniversary

Jon Seda Talks About I Like It Like That for the Film's 25th Anniversary

Actor Jon Seda talks to People CHICA about his unforgettable roles in the films I Like It Like That and Selena, and dishes on working with fierce women like Jennifer Lopez and Rita Moreno.
LatinXcellence: Rita Moreno, the Supernova With a Heart of Gold

LatinXcellence: Rita Moreno, the Supernova With a Heart of Gold

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible women who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Rita Moreno, whose legacy goes beyond her many awards and accolades.
How Series One Day at a Time Celebrates The LBGTQ Community With Groundbreaking Characters

How Series One Day at a Time Celebrates The LBGTQ Community With Groundbreaking Characters

The Netflix series One Day at a Time broke down stereotypes with the story of a gay Latinx teen protagonist and her non-binary love.

Más Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno hace historia al ser la primera latina que recibe el estatus PEGOT

Rita Moreno hace historia al ser la primera latina que recibe el estatus PEGOT

La actriz Rita Moreno recibió el premio Peabody y se convirtió en la única latina en alcanzar el estatus PEGOT.
Vestuario repetido: celebridades que han usado el mismo traje más de una vez

Vestuario repetido: celebridades que han usado el mismo traje más de una vez

No importa si eres una princesa, una actriz o una de las modelos más populares, reutilizar un atuendo o accesorio ha dejado de ser un pecado contra el buen gusto. De hecho, muchas celebridades están usando sus piezas de moda favoritas una y otra vez.
These Divas Paved the Way for Latina Stars — in the Pre–J. Lo Era!

These Divas Paved the Way for Latina Stars — in the Pre–J. Lo Era!

Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

Rita Moreno hace una aparición especial en la nueva serie Carmen Sandiego de Netflix

Rita Moreno hace una aparición especial en la nueva serie Carmen Sandiego de Netflix

Joven colombiana protagonizará la nueva versión de West Side Story de Steven Spielberg

Joven colombiana protagonizará la nueva versión de West Side Story de Steven Spielberg

Rita Moreno regresará a la nueva versión de West Side Story

Moreno protagonizará la nueva adaptación cinematográfica de Steven Spielberg y ejercerá también como productora ejecutiva.

Todo Rita Moreno

Gloria Estefan recibirá el galardón Kennedy Center Honors en Washington

Gloria Estefan recibirá el galardón Kennedy Center Honors en Washington

Celebridades // Junio 03, 2019
Rita Moreno confiesa cuál es el secreto de la eterna juventud

Rita Moreno confiesa cuál es el secreto de la eterna juventud

Ponte Bella // Abril 26, 2017
Mira los besos de escándalo de los famosos

Mira los besos de escándalo de los famosos

Celebridades // Marzo 01, 2017
Después de los 50 años estas celebridades lucen divinas

Después de los 50 años estas celebridades lucen divinas

Celebridades // Febrero 23, 2017
17 películas románticas que tienes que ver

17 películas románticas que tienes que ver

Cine // Febrero 14, 2017
9 reasons why Netflix's "One Day at a Time" is the best show you're not watching (yet)

9 reasons why Netflix's "One Day at a Time" is the best show you're not watching (yet)

Chica // Enero 31, 2017
© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com