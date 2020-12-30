Protesta de 'Un dia sin inmigrantes"

"Un día sin inmigrantes" dejó a muchos sin empleo

El movimiento "Un día sin inmigrantes" dejó como secuela el despido de decenas de trabajadores alrededor de Estados Unidos.
