Photo Specials

Fashion Faceoff
Lucy Liu vs. Jennifer López, Kate Middleton vs. Melanie Griffith, Ashley Benson vs. Karla Souza and more celebs sport the same outfit. Who wears it better?
Chic Satchels of the Famous
For their versatility and elegance, satchels are the celebrity bag of choice. Check them out here!
Things You Might Not Know About Olympic Hunk Pita Taufatofua
We take a look at factoids on the man who left everyone breathless with his oiled pecs during the opening of the Rio Olympics.
Celebs on Instagram
Insta moments with Olympic gold medalist Mónica Puig, Ricky Martin, Jennifer López with Drew Barrymore, Juanes and more.
Meet the Athletes of the Olympic Refugee Team
The Refugee Olympic team is one of Rio's most trending. Meet the athletes here.
Meet Mexican-American Olympic Boxer Carlos Balderas
Here are some details about the life of the young boxer representing the U.S. in the Rio Olympics.