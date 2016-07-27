Photo Specials

Fashion Faceoff

Lucy Liu vs. Jennifer López, Kate Middleton vs. Melanie Griffith, Ashley Benson vs. Karla Souza and more celebs sport the same outfit. Who wears it better?
Chic Satchels of the Famous

For their versatility and elegance, satchels are the celebrity bag of choice. Check them out here!
Things You Might Not Know About Olympic Hunk Pita Taufatofua

We take a look at factoids on the man who left everyone breathless with his oiled pecs during the opening of the Rio Olympics.
Sofía Takes a Nap

Celebs on Instagram

Insta moments with Olympic gold medalist Mónica Puig, Ricky Martin, Jennifer López with Drew Barrymore, Juanes and more.
Meet the Athletes of the Olympic Refugee Team

The Refugee Olympic team is one of Rio's most trending. Meet the athletes here.
Meet Mexican-American Olympic Boxer Carlos Balderas

Here are some details about the life of the young boxer representing the U.S. in the Rio Olympics.

Celebrity Odd Couples

Romance is a mysterious force, as evidenced by these unexpected couplings.
Alex Rodríguez: A Love Life

We take a look at the famous romances of the retired baseball star.
Meet Rafaela, Adorable Daughter of Latino Crooner Cristian Castro

Celebs Who Became Moms After 40

Ricky Martin On the Road to Kilimanjaro

Celebs on Instagram

Hottest Female Athletes of the 2016 Olympics

Hotties of the 2016 Olympics

We take a look at some handsome athletes of the 2016 Olympics. 

Princes William and Harry with Mom Princess Diana

Gallery // Julio 27, 2016
The Story of Venezuelan Singer Karina and Her Transgender Son

Gallery // Julio 26, 2016
Must-Have Summer Swimsuits

Gallery // Julio 26, 2016
Ivanka Trump Through the Years

Gallery // Julio 22, 2016
The Life of Puerto Rican Beauty Queen Dayanara Torres

Gallery // Julio 20, 2016
Celebs on Instagram

Gallery // Julio 18, 2016
Celebs Who Have Battled Addiction

Gallery // Julio 16, 2016
Calvin Harris vs. Tom Hiddleston: Who's Better for Taylor?

Gallery // Julio 15, 2016
Ricky Martin and His Twin Sons Matteo and Valentino

Gallery // Julio 14, 2016
Cheating Celebs

Gallery // Julio 12, 2016
Celebs on Instagram

Gallery // Julio 11, 2016
Greatest Celebrity Derrières

Gallery // Julio 08, 2016
Sport Stars With Fiscal Problems

Gallery // Julio 08, 2016
10 Beauty Products for Chocolate Lovers

Gallery // Julio 07, 2016
Eiza González and Belinda: Latina Bikini Bombshells

Gallery // Julio 05, 2016
Fashion Faceoff

Gallery // Julio 05, 2016
Celebs on Instagram

Gallery // Julio 04, 2016
Director Eugenio Derbez: His Family Life

Gallery // Julio 01, 2016
Events That Have Shaken the World in 2016

Gallery // Julio 01, 2016
The Family Life of Jennifer López

Gallery // Junio 30, 2016
The Family Life of Mexican Superstar Thalía

Gallery // Junio 29, 2016
Shakira and Milan's Faces!

Celebs Out and About

Gallery // Junio 29, 2016
J.Lo and Daughter Emme on the Set

Celebs Out and About

Gallery // Junio 28, 2016
Becoming Elena of Avalor

Gallery // Junio 28, 2016
Celebs on Instagram

Gallery // Junio 27, 2016
