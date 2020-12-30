Pedro Capó

Lo Último

Latin Grammy 2020: ellos en la alfombra

Pedro Capó pasa la cuarentena entre las sábanas ¡qué rico!

Así se hizo el nuevo video de Pedro Capó durante la pandemia
Viña Del Mar Music Festival in Chile Is Shaken by Violent Protests

Political protests rock the Viña Del Mar Music Festival, where stars like Ricky Martin performed.
Pedro Capó Is Proud of What Puerto Ricans Have Accomplished

The singer and actor discusses his new role on Reina de la Cancíon and what it's like to grow up in a musical family.
Jennifer Lopez Will Be Honored With iHeartRadio's Corazón Latino Award

Jennifer Lopez will perform and will be honored with the Premio Corazón Latino at iHeart Radio's Fiesta Latina. See what other Latinx stars are part of the lineup!
Sebastián Yatra, Selena Gómez y más fotos de los famosos ¡Míralos!

Sebastián Yatra y su novia disfrutando de unas románticas y apasionadas vacaciones en Tulum, México, Pedro Capó y Anitta cierran con broche de oro la Copa América, Selena Gómez tiene un nuevo cachorrito y más fotos de los famosos en su vida cotidiana ¡Míralos!

Más Pedro Capó

Así fue la semana de los famosos en las redes

Como todos los viernes, te presentamos lo que los famosos compartieron esta semana en sus cuentas en las redes sociales.
¿Pedro Capó en guerra contra Daddy Yankee?

Entérate de la fantasía más loca de Pedro Capó.
Lo que no sabes de Pedro Capó

5 Things You Need to Know About “Calma” Singer Pedro Capó

Natti Natasha alborota a las mujeres con su nueva canción

La semana de los famosos en las redes

Artistas piden oración para Puerto Rico ante inminente llegada del huracán María

Ante el inminente paso del huracán María por Puerto Rico—descrito por algunos meteorólogos como posiblemente "catastrófico"— celebridades como Luis Fonsi, Olga Tañon, Charytín, Maripily Rivera, María Celeste Arrarás, Nicky Jam y Roselyn Sánchez, entre muchos otros más, se han volcado a sus redes sociales para rezar y pedir oraciones a sus seguidores por el bienestar de la Isla del Encanto.

