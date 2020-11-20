Music

Lo Último

Bad Bunny Talks About Overcoming Depression: "I Had Disappeared"

Bad Bunny Talks About Overcoming Depression: "I Had Disappeared"

The artist spoke to El País about being "an artist who sees things differently and tries to create his own world."
Cardi B Explains Why She Won't Let Her Daughter Listen to "WAP"

Cardi B Explains Why She Won't Let Her Daughter Listen to "WAP"

"I don't make music for kids," the rapper tweeted. "I make music for adults."
All About the RBD Reunion

All About the RBD Reunion

Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, Anahí, and Christopher von Uckermann talked to People en Español about performing together again in a virtual concert.
Selena Quintanilla to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Selena Quintanilla to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

The Queen of Tex-Mex will be recognized alongside artists including Salt-N-Pepa and opera singer Marilyn Horne.
All About Sebastian Yatra's Virtual New Year's Eve Concert

All About Sebastian Yatra's Virtual New Year's Eve Concert

The singer will perform for Bud Light Seltzer Sessions with Post Malone, Steve Aoki, and Jack Harlow.
Exclusive: Prince Royce on Married Life, His New World Record, and Baby Plans

Exclusive: Prince Royce on Married Life, His New World Record, and Baby Plans

The bachata star talks about holiday plans, married life, and wanting a baby with his wife, Emeraude Toubia.

Más Music

La sencilla receta de Laura León para no subir de peso

La sencilla receta de Laura León para no subir de peso

¡Por fin! Laura León confiesa cuál es su secreto para no subir de peso a sus 67 años.
Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Myke Towers, Juhn, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, and more.
6 Things You Need to Recreate Shakira's New Music Video Look

6 Things You Need to Recreate Shakira's New Music Video Look

Bad Bunny's New Album Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album in U.S. History

Bad Bunny's New Album Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album in U.S. History

Vivió rodeado de violadores y criminales: ¡conoce la inspiradora historia de Lito!

Vivió rodeado de violadores y criminales: ¡conoce la inspiradora historia de Lito!

Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

All About Red Bull's 2020 Estados Unidos de Bass Virtual Festival

This year's lineup includes Sky Rompiendo, Kali Uchis, Ovy on the Drums, Maceo Plex, and more.

Todo Music

Now Playing: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Noviembre 20, 2020
Watch Maluma, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, and More in Nurse Heroes Live! Virtual Concert

Watch Maluma, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, and More in Nurse Heroes Live! Virtual Concert

Chica // Noviembre 19, 2020
J Balvin Just Broke a New Guinness World Record

J Balvin Just Broke a New Guinness World Record

Chica // Noviembre 19, 2020
Jhay Cortez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Music Video

Jhay Cortez Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Music Video

Chica // Noviembre 16, 2020
Maluma Recharges in Medellín With Wakeboarding and Horseback Riding

Maluma Recharges in Medellín With Wakeboarding and Horseback Riding

Chica // Noviembre 16, 2020
Now Playing: 9 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 9 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Noviembre 13, 2020
Exclusive: Chiquis Rivera Breaks Her Silence About Her Divorce and Says She's "Open to Love"

Exclusive: Chiquis Rivera Breaks Her Silence About Her Divorce and Says She's "Open to Love"

Chica // Noviembre 13, 2020
Exclusive: Leslie Grace on New Album, In the Heights, and Her Latin Grammy Performance

Exclusive: Leslie Grace on New Album, In the Heights, and Her Latin Grammy Performance

Chica // Noviembre 10, 2020
Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Noviembre 09, 2020
Watch Maluma's Surprise New Music Video With the Weeknd

Watch Maluma's Surprise New Music Video With the Weeknd

Chica // Noviembre 09, 2020
Exclusive: Danna Paola, Aitana, and Luísa Sonza on Their New Single "Friend de Semana"

Exclusive: Danna Paola, Aitana, and Luísa Sonza on Their New Single "Friend de Semana"

Chica // Noviembre 10, 2020
J Balvin and Sech Are Ghostbusters in New "La Luz" Video

J Balvin and Sech Are Ghostbusters in New "La Luz" Video

Chica // Noviembre 02, 2020
Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Octubre 30, 2020
Becky G Talks About Her New Music Video "No Drama" With Ozuna

Becky G Talks About Her New Music Video "No Drama" With Ozuna

Celebridades // Octubre 29, 2020
Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Octubre 23, 2020
DIGITAL COVER: Tim Cook and Sebastián Yatra Join Forces

DIGITAL COVER: Tim Cook and Sebastián Yatra Join Forces

Chica // Octubre 23, 2020
Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 6 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Octubre 16, 2020
Mau y Ricky, el dúo dinámico que cantó con John Legend

Mau y Ricky, el dúo dinámico que cantó con John Legend

Música // Octubre 16, 2020
Venezuelan Actress Gaby Espino to Host 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Venezuelan Actress Gaby Espino to Host 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Chica // Octubre 16, 2020
Demi Lovato Challenges Trump in Her New Video "Commander in Chief"

Demi Lovato Challenges Trump in Her New Video "Commander in Chief"

Chica // Octubre 15, 2020
Emily Estefan Shares Her Coming-Out Story in New Episode of 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

Emily Estefan Shares Her Coming-Out Story in New Episode of 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

Chica // Diciembre 04, 2020
Bad Bunny Shares "Yo Perreo Sola" Remix With Ivy Queen and Nesi

Bad Bunny Shares "Yo Perreo Sola" Remix With Ivy Queen and Nesi

Chica // Octubre 15, 2020
Rapper Renata Flores Rivera Sings in Quechua to Preserve Her Indigenous Culture

Rapper Renata Flores Rivera Sings in Quechua to Preserve Her Indigenous Culture

Chica // Octubre 13, 2020
Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Octubre 09, 2020
Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Now Playing: 5 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chica // Octubre 02, 2020
Carga Más
© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com