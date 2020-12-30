Successful Hispanic Google Product Manager Michael Sayman Reflects On How 'Coming Out' Changed His Life
Google engineer Michael Sayman, of Peruvian and Bolivian descent, talks to People CHICA about how his decision of coming out last summer changed his life.
Michael Sayman, exitoso ingeniero hispano de Google, dice su verdad: "Soy gay"
El ingeniero hispano de Google Michael Sayman, quien se ha hecho famoso por su inspiradora historia de éxito, revela a People en Español en exclusiva que es homosexual.