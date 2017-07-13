Mario López

Mario Lopez Plays Sexy Colonel Sanders in a New KFC Movie on Lifetime

Mario Lopez Plays Sexy Colonel Sanders in a New KFC Movie on Lifetime

Watch the trailer for the new Lifetime and KFC co-production A Recipe for Seduction. 
True Colors, el documental que rinde homenaje a Alex Rodríguez, Ángela Aguilar y Lele Pons

True Colors, el documental que rinde homenaje a Alex Rodríguez, Ángela Aguilar y Lele Pons

True Colors, el documental que celebra el Mes de la Herencia Hispana honrando la vida de ocho personalidades latinas que han roto estereotipos. 
Paulina Chávez: "I Want Latinas to Be Whatever They Want"

Paulina Chávez: "I Want Latinas to Be Whatever They Want"

The Mexican American actress is on her way up — and wants to bring others along.
Mario Lopez Is Launching a Menudo-Inspired Boy Band Show

Mario Lopez Is Launching a Menudo-Inspired Boy Band Show

The actor is developing a new boy-band competition show to find the next Menudo.
Mario López lanza un show para encontrar al nuevo Menudo

Mario López lanza un show para encontrar al nuevo Menudo

 Mario López, presentador de Access Hollywood y protagonista de la mítica Saved by the Bell, es el productor ejecutivo del ambicioso proyecto. ¡Aquí los detalles!
J Balvin y Justin Bieber filman un video en Miami y más fotos de los famosos. ¡Míralos!

J Balvin y Justin Bieber filman un video en Miami y más fotos de los famosos. ¡Míralos!

J Balvin y Justin Bieber filman su nuevo video en Miami, Sofía Vergara se va de compras después de anunciar su nuevo proyecto, Lourdes Stephen y Francisca Lachapel celebran el Día de la Independencia de República Dominicana. ¡Míralos!

Paulina Chávez on Her Leading Role in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Paulina Chávez on Her Leading Role in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

The actress talked to People CHICA about her leading role on Netflix's new series, co-created by Mario Lopez and also starring Jencarlos Canela.
La edad a la que estas estrellas dijeron haber perdido la virginidad

La edad a la que estas estrellas dijeron haber perdido la virginidad

Una celebridad dijo haber perdido la virginidad cuando tenía solo 12 años, otra cuando se casó a los 23 años con Tommy Mottola, el actual esposo de Thalía. Esto es lo que algunas celebridades han contado sobre este dato tan íntimo.
¡Mira los disfraces de Halloween de los hijos de estas celebridades!  

¡Mira los disfraces de Halloween de los hijos de estas celebridades!  

¡Mira cómo luce el elenco de Saved by the Bell 30 años después de salir al aire!

¡Mira cómo luce el elenco de Saved by the Bell 30 años después de salir al aire!

Mario López en medio de una polémica por comentarios acerca de niños transgénero

Mario López en medio de una polémica por comentarios acerca de niños transgénero

Nació el bebé de Mario López y su esposa Courtney Mazza

Nació el bebé de Mario López y su esposa Courtney Mazza

Mario López rinde homenaje póstumo a Burt Reynolds con una foto al desnudo

Mario López rindió un homenaje póstumo al actor Burt Reynolds al publicar una foto al desnudo donde recreó una pose del fallecido actor en los años 70.

Famosos que son religiosos en Hollywood

Famosos que son religiosos en Hollywood

Celebridades // Julio 13, 2017
Así fue el Memorial Day de los famosos

Así fue el Memorial Day de los famosos

Celebridades // Mayo 30, 2017
Saved by the Bell: ¿dónde están sus protagonistas?

Saved by the Bell: ¿dónde están sus protagonistas?

Celebridades // Agosto 05, 2017
Las 5 cosas que anuncian el regreso de Kate del Castillo tras el Chapo

Las 5 cosas que anuncian el regreso de Kate del Castillo tras el escándalo del Chapo

Article // Septiembre 24, 2016
Los papás más apuestos del entretenimiento

Los papás más apuestos del entretenimiento

Celebridades // Junio 19, 2017
Mariah Carey se lleva a la cama a Mario López

Mariah Carey se lleva a la cama a Mario López

Article // Agosto 30, 2016
Los famosos reaccionan a la masacre de Orlando

Los famosos reaccionan a la masacre de Orlando

Article // Junio 12, 2016
Muere Muhammad Ali y las celebridades reaccionan a su muerte

Muere Muhammad Ali y las celebridades reaccionan a su muerte

Article // Junio 04, 2016
Mario López practica lucha libre con su hijo (VIDEO)

Mario López practica lucha libre con su hijo Dominic

Article // Febrero 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton encuentra "inspiracional" a Kim Kardashian

Hillary Clinton encuentra "inspiracional" a Kim Kardashian

Article // Septiembre 15, 2015
Carmen Villalobos comparte su amor por su mascota (VIDEOS y FOTOS)

Carmen Villalobos comprometida con la adopción de macotas (VIDEOS y FOTOS)

Article // Agosto 15, 2015
Mario López revela que le gustaría tener más hijos (VIDEO y FOTOS)

Mario López revela que le gustaría tener más hijos (VIDEO y FOTOS)

Article // Julio 29, 2015
Así celebran los famosos el 4 de Julio (FOTOS)

Así celebran los famosos el 4 de Julio (FOTOS)

Article // Julio 04, 2015
Mario López dará golpes junto a Óscar de la Hoya

Mario López y Óscar de la Hoya serán productores de Los Golden Boys, una serie sobre la vida de los boxeadores

Article // Marzo 06, 2015
González Iñárritu: el chiste de Sean Penn no fue ofensivo

González Iñárritu asegura que el chiste de Sean Penn en los Oscar no fue ofensivo

Article // Febrero 23, 2015
De un "Disparo al corazón", Ricky Martin 'dio a luz' a su nuevo bebé

De un "Disparo al corazón", Ricky Martin 'dio a luz' a su nuevo bebé acompañado de Mario López

Article // Febrero 06, 2015
Mario López revela sus planes de fin de año

Mario López revela sus planes de fin de año

Article // Diciembre 29, 2014
Mario López comparte sus tradiciones navideñas

Mario López cuenta cómo celebrará las fiestas navideñas

Article // Diciembre 18, 2014
Ricky Martin agradecido por su salud, su familia y su éxito

Ricky Martin agradece por su salud, su familia y su éxito

Article // Noviembre 27, 2014
Mario Lopéz se convirtió en paparazzi (FOTOS)

Mario López con Ricky Martin en la Fiesta Latina (FOTOS)

Article // Noviembre 23, 2014
Eva Longoria, Pitbull, Daisy, y más brillan en los ALMA Awards (FOTOS)

Eva Longoria, Pitbull, Daisy, y más brillan en los ALMA Awards (FOTOS)

Article // Octubre 11, 2014
Mario López lo confiesa todo en su libro de memorias

Mario López confiesa sus más íntimas historias en su libro Entre nosotros

Article // Octubre 06, 2014
Salsa y romance, la receta de Mario López para un matrimonio de éxito

Salsa y romance, la receta de Mario López para un matrimonio de éxito

Article // Mayo 13, 2014
VIDEO: Juanes en entrevista en inglés con Mario López

Juanes habla sobre su pasado, su padre y su música en Mario López: One on One

Article // Septiembre 21, 2013
Mario López es padre por segunda ocasión, esta vez de un varón

Mario López anunció el nacimiento de su bebé; esta vez fue varón

Article // Septiembre 10, 2013
