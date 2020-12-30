Magdiel Sanchez

Lo Último

Policías matan a un hispano sordo que los desobedeció; "¡No escucha!", gritaban vecinos

Policías matan a un hispano sordo que los desobedeció; "¡No escucha!", gritaban vecinos

La policía de Oklahoma City investiga la muerte de Magdiel Sánchez, de 35 años, abatido a tiros durante una investigación.
© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com