America Ferrera on 'Every Vote Counts' Special With Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda
The actress is co-hosting the CBS special, featuring musical performances and appearances by political figures.
La actriz de Broadway Mandy Gonzalez alza su voz en la lucha contra el cáncer de mama
Tras haber sido diagnosticada con ese mal a principios de año, la actriz de musicales como Hamilton e In the Heights envía un importante mensaje a las latinas.
All About 'Siempre, Luis,' a New Doc on the Life of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Father
The life and work of Puerto Rican activist and psychologist Luis Miranda — the father of renowned actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda — is celebrated in the new HBO documentary Siempre, Luis.
People en Español Joins Para Nuestra Comunidad Campaign to Support Those Affected by Coronavirus
This joint initiative with the Hispanic Federation and the Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund is a charity effort to raise funds for Latino immigrant and Black families impacted by COVID-19.
8 formas de celebrar desde casa el Mes de la Herencia Hispana
Conferencias, clases de baile y cocina, conciertos y más… Así te puedes unir a la fiesta del Mes de la Herencia Hispana.