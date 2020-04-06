Lin-Manuel Miranda

America Ferrera on 'Every Vote Counts' Special With Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The actress is co-hosting the CBS special, featuring musical performances and appearances by political figures.
La actriz de Broadway Mandy Gonzalez alza su voz en la lucha contra el cáncer de mama

Tras haber sido diagnosticada con ese mal a principios de año, la actriz de musicales como Hamilton e In the Heights envía un importante mensaje a las latinas.
All About 'Siempre, Luis,' a New Doc on the Life of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Father

The life and work of Puerto Rican activist and psychologist Luis Miranda — the father of renowned actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda — is celebrated in the new HBO documentary Siempre, Luis.
People en Español Joins Para Nuestra Comunidad Campaign to Support Those Affected by Coronavirus

This joint initiative with the Hispanic Federation and the Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund is a charity effort to raise funds for Latino immigrant and Black families impacted by COVID-19.
8 formas de celebrar desde casa el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Conferencias, clases de baile y cocina, conciertos y más… Así te puedes unir a la fiesta del Mes de la Herencia Hispana. 
Los 10 hispanos más influyentes en los Estados Unidos

Jennifer López, Zoë Saldaña y otras celebridades latinas en la campaña #VoteLikeAMadre

La nueva campaña #VoteLikeAMadre insta a las madres a apoyar por el bien de sus hijos a candidatos que combatan el cambio climático.
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead Election Panel With Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez, and More

The Latino Victory Project will present a conversation titled "The Future Is Now" with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, and more.
¿Cuál es el actor mejor pagado de Hollywood? ¡Aquí te lo contamos!

Goya’s CEO Support for Donald Trump Inspires a Boycott

Everything to Know About the New 'Hamilton' Movie

Ya se sabe cuándo se estrenará la versión cinematográfica de Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Hamilton' Cast Talk About the New Movie

The stars share details about the film adaptation of the Broadway show, coming to Disney+ on July 3.

Lin-Manuel Miranda a los sanitarios durante coronavirus en Nueva York: "Son unos héroes"

Celebridades // Abril 06, 2020
Hamilton Is Finally Coming to the Big Screen

Chica // Febrero 03, 2020
La mexicana Melissa Barrera el nuevo amor de Jamie Dornan

Cine // Enero 02, 2020
The First Trailer for In the Heights Has Arrived

Chica // Diciembre 12, 2019
¡In The Heights en la pantalla grande! Mira el avance de la película

Celebridades // Diciembre 12, 2019
Anthony Ramos on His Debut Album and How His Fiancée Inspires His Music

Chica // Octubre 25, 2019
Lin Manuel Miranda y George Clooney se unen por el café puertorriqueño

Celebridades // Octubre 21, 2019
Melissa Barrera, la estrella de In the Heights

Cine // Septiembre 30, 2019
Leslie Grace on Her In the Heights Acting Debut and Working With Spotify to Celebrate Latinx Heritage

Chica // Septiembre 17, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda habla de TheaterEars, una nueva app que te permite escuchar tus películas favoritas en el cine en español

Celebridades // Septiembre 10, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Bringing More Magic to Spanish-Speaking Moviegoers and In the Heights Film

Chica // Septiembre 10, 2019
Momentos inolvidables del Festival People en Español

eventos // Octubre 07, 2020
Eva Longoria, América Ferrera y más de 200 celebridades envían un mensaje a los latinos: "No están solos"

Celebridades // Agosto 16, 2019
Famosos despotrican contra el gobernador Ricardo Roselló y exigen cambios en Puerto Rico

Celebridades // Julio 17, 2019
Dascha Polanco Talks About In the Heights and Raising Her Daughter to Be Limitless

Chica // Julio 10, 2019
Oprah Winfrey dona $2 millones para ayudar a Puerto Rico

Celebridades // Mayo 28, 2019
Actores blancos podrían demandar a Hamilton por discriminación

Celebridades // Marzo 20, 2019
Walter Mercado y su encuentro con Lin-Manuel Miranda: "Fue un pequeño tsunami de amor"

Celebridades // Noviembre 04, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda cierra con broche de oro el paso de Hamilton por Puerto Rico

Celebridades // Enero 28, 2019
Lin Manuel Miranda, ¿creará la primera princesa latina para una película de Disney?

Celebridades // Enero 22, 2019
Hospitalizan de urgencia a la madre de Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mamás y bebés // Enero 16, 2019
Selena Gómez, Jennifer López y más fotos de los famosos ¡Míralos!

Celebridades // Junio 03, 2019
Lin Manuel Miranda habla de Mary Poppins, su vida familiar y planes navideños

Celebridades // Mayo 28, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda será premiado por la fundación Maestro Cares de Marc Anthony

Celebridades // Noviembre 27, 2018
Mary Poppins Returns: el fabuloso vestuario de la secuela del clásico de Disney

Cine // Noviembre 19, 2018
