Lifestyle

Lo Último

We have a scary update about skin cancer

We have a scary update about skin cancer

Avocado prices have doubled in the last year, and it doesn't look like they'll be getting cheaper

Avocado prices have doubled in the last year, and it doesn't look like they'll be getting cheaper

This weighted blanket might help calm the anxious thoughts keeping you up at night

This weighted blanket might help calm the anxious thoughts keeping you up at night

6 new paperback releases you'll actually want to read at the beach

6 new paperback releases you'll actually want to read at the beach

Move over cake pops, waffle pops have stolen our heart (and our toppings)

Move over cake pops, waffle pops have stolen our heart (and our toppings)

This study reminds us that texting while driving is still a BIG problem

This study reminds us that texting while driving is still a BIG problem

Más Lifestyle

This video hilariously disproves all the arguments people have against gender neutral language

This video hilariously disproves all the arguments people have against gender neutral language

This survey proves that your grandparents understand emojis more than you might think

This survey proves that your grandparents understand emojis more than you might think

9 signs your online crush might be a catfish

9 signs your online crush might be a catfish

5 myths about bisexuality that need to be put away forever

5 myths about bisexuality that need to be put away forever

This lawyer may have found a way to erase your school-related debt, but it's tricky

This lawyer may have found a way to erase your school-related debt, but it's tricky

How exactly does yoga improve your sex life? We asked an expert

How exactly does yoga improve your sex life? We asked an expert

11 things to ask your boyfriend or girlfriend before you break up

Todo Lifestyle

11 winter date ideas that aren't just about Netflix and chilling

11 winter date ideas that aren't just about Netflix and chilling

Chica // Enero 30, 2017
If you live in one of these states, online dating is WAY more dangerous (so be careful)

If you live in one of these states, online dating is WAY more dangerous (so be careful)

Chica // Enero 27, 2017
Here are some of the best cardio videos on YouTube, because gyms are expensive, yo

Here are some of the best cardio videos on YouTube, because gyms are expensive, yo

Chica // Enero 27, 2017
You can now get a free burger from Shake Shack by doing this one thing

You can now get a free burger from Shake Shack by doing this one thing

Chica // Enero 27, 2017
The most promising jobs of 2017 are in, and one could be right for you

The most promising jobs of 2017 are in, and one could be right for you

Chica // Enero 26, 2017
We need to talk about how acne affects mental health

We need to talk about how acne affects mental health

Chica // Enero 26, 2017
While we weren't looking, the sequel to Pokémon Go was released!

While we weren't looking, the sequel to Pokémon Go was released!

Chica // Enero 25, 2017
This woman gave birth while taking a nap, NBD

This woman gave birth while taking a nap, NBD

Chica // Enero 25, 2017
4 ways to tell if you're getting a good night's sleep

4 ways to tell if you're getting a good night's sleep

Chica // Enero 24, 2017
This little girl and her dolls held their own Women's March, and it's adorable but powerful

This little girl and her dolls held their own Women's March, and it's adorable but powerful

Chica // Enero 24, 2017
Yes, even Antarctica held a Women's March, and the pics are giving us so much life

Yes, even Antarctica held a Women's March, and the pics are giving us so much life

Chica // Enero 23, 2017
New York just required that insurers cover birth control which is a big step for women

New York just required that insurers cover birth control which is a big step for women

Chica // Enero 23, 2017
This coffee pop-up just made dating even weirder thanks to 3D printing and…latte foam?

This coffee pop-up just made dating even weirder thanks to 3D printing and…latte foam?

Chica // Enero 23, 2017
The reason why more and more people are giving their babies unusual names is not what we expected

The reason why more and more people are giving their babies unusual names is not what we expected

Chica // Enero 20, 2017
Drinking coffee has a completely shocking new benefit, so excuse us while we pour another cup

Drinking coffee has a completely shocking new benefit, so excuse us while we pour another cup

Chica // Enero 20, 2017
World's greatest boyfriend plans a "Beauty and the Beast" themed-proposal for his awesome bride-to-be

World's greatest boyfriend plans a "Beauty and the Beast" themed-proposal for his awesome bride-to-be

Chica // Enero 23, 2017
Teyana Taylor's hotel dance workout video is major inspiration (and honestly, just fun to watch)

Teyana Taylor's hotel dance workout video is major inspiration (and honestly, just fun to watch)

Chica // Enero 19, 2017
How to watch the inauguration online

How to watch the inauguration online

Chica // Enero 20, 2017
Wahoo! The Magic School Bus is Returning

Wahoo! The Magic School Bus is Returning

Chica // Enero 17, 2017
How Do You Say It: Caramel

How Do You Say It: Caramel

Chica // Enero 13, 2017
Would You Rather: Time Travel

Would You Rather: Time Travel

Chica // Enero 09, 2017
How Do You Say It: Aunt

How Do You Say It: Aunt

Chica // Enero 06, 2017
This Workout is Perfect for Small Spaces

This Workout is Perfect for Small Spaces

Chica // Enero 03, 2017
Two Types of People: Which Are You?

Two Types of People: Which Are You?

Chica // Enero 17, 2017
The Last Last Minute Gift Guide

The Last Last Minute Gift Guide

Chica // Diciembre 22, 2016
Carga Más
© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com