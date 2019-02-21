¡Sí que se les notaba!
Lele Pons habla en excluisva de cómo fue grabar la canción "Se te nota"
Lele Pons and Guaynaa Are Officially Official
After their collaboration on the song "Se Te Nota," the pair confirmed that they're dating.
¡Es oficial! ¡Lele Pons y Guaynaa están enamorados!
¡La divertida influencer y el rapero boricua decidieron gritar su amor a los cuatro vientos y tenemos las imágenes que lo comprueban! Así reaccionó Sebastián Yatra...
Lele Pons reinventa el clásico tema navideño "Let It Snow"
La influencer venezolana de 24 años, Lele Pons, canta en inglés y español la canción navideña "Let It Snow". Escúchala aquí.