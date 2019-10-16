Día de la Equidad Salarial de la Mujer Latina: 5 razones por las que debemos marcar la ocasión
Entérate de porqué es tan importante cerrar la brecha salarial que afecta a las trabajadoras latinx en este país y cómo podemos lograrlo.
LatinXcellence: Michelle Lujan Grisham, the First Democratic Latina Governor
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on New Mexican politician Michelle Lujan Grisham, the first Democratic Latina to become a state governor.
LatinXcellence: Joan Smalls, the Beauty Who Conquered the World
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on top model Joan Smalls, who is bringing diversity to the fashion world and using her fame to fight racial injustice.
LatinXcellence: TV Anchor and Author Ilia Calderón Breaks Barriers
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, who represents Afro-Latinas on screen, promotes education, and raises her voice against racial injustice.
LatinXcellence: Diana Taurasi, Basketball Hero
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Argentinian-Italian Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest female basketball players of all time.
LatinXcellence: Sylvia Rivera, Pioneer of LGBTQ Civil Rights
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Puerto Rican–Venezuelan activist Sylvia Rivera, a Latina who stood up for the LBGTQ community.