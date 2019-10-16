Latinxcellence

Día de la Equidad Salarial de la Mujer Latina: 5 razones por las que debemos marcar la ocasión

Día de la Equidad Salarial de la Mujer Latina: 5 razones por las que debemos marcar la ocasión

Entérate de porqué es tan importante cerrar la brecha salarial que afecta a las trabajadoras latinx en este país y cómo podemos lograrlo.
LatinXcellence: Michelle Lujan Grisham, the First Democratic Latina Governor

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on New Mexican politician Michelle Lujan Grisham, the first Democratic Latina to become a state governor.
LatinXcellence: Joan Smalls, the Beauty Who Conquered the World

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on top model Joan Smalls, who is bringing diversity to the fashion world and using her fame to fight racial injustice.
LatinXcellence: TV Anchor and Author Ilia Calderón Breaks Barriers

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, who represents Afro-Latinas on screen, promotes education, and raises her voice against racial injustice.
LatinXcellence: Diana Taurasi, Basketball Hero

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Argentinian-Italian Diana Taurasi, one of the greatest female basketball players of all time.
LatinXcellence: Sylvia Rivera, Pioneer of LGBTQ Civil Rights

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Puerto Rican–Venezuelan activist Sylvia Rivera, a Latina who stood up for the LBGTQ community.

CHICA Boss: How Paola Estefania Is Building an Empire

The Venezuelan designer is on her way to becoming a mogul, but has never stopped giving back.
LatinXcellence: Zoe Saldana, Big-Screen Icon and Activist

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on actress Zoe Saldana, a passionate advocate for immigrants and women.
LatinXcellence: Carmen Carrera, Iconic Model and Activist

LatinXcellence: Jessica Marie Garcia, TV Trailblazer

LatinXcellence: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Fighting for Justice and Equal Opportunity

LatinXcellence: Jharrel Jerome, TV History Maker

LatinXcellence: Ivy Queen, Empowering Women Through Music

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist Ivy Queen, an icon of empowerment.

LatinXcellence: Diane Guerrero, the Actress Speaking Out for Immigrant Rights

Chica // Octubre 16, 2019
LatinXcellence: Dolores Huerta, a Warrior for Justice

Chica // Octubre 15, 2019
LatinXcellence: Rita Moreno, the Supernova With a Heart of Gold

Chica // Octubre 10, 2019
LatinXcellence: Mj Rodriguez, the Voice of a New Generation

Chica // Octubre 10, 2019
LatinXcellence: Gina Torres Brings Afro-Latinidad to the Small Screen

Chica // Octubre 08, 2019
LatinXcellence: Yalitza Aparicio Opens New Doors for Indigenous Women

Chica // Octubre 07, 2019
LatinXcellence: Sonia Sotomayor, the First Latina on the U.S. Supreme Court

Chica // Octubre 02, 2019
LatinXcellence: Indya Moore, the Actor and Model Advocating for Trans and Nonbinary Communities

Chica // Octubre 01, 2019
LatinXcellence: Monica Puig, Puerto Rico's First Olympic Gold Medalist

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
LatinXcellence: Cardi B, the Regular Degular Shmegular Bronx Girl Killing the Rap Game

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
LatinXcellence: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Youngest Woman in Congress

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
LatinXcellence: Emma González, Fierce Advocate for Gun Control

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
LatinXcellence: Ellen Ochoa's History-Making Space Flights

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
LatinXcellence: Selenis Leyva's Legacy of Love and Strength

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
