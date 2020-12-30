Kat Von D

Lo Último

Dream Home Alert! Inside Kat Von D's Magical New Mansion

Dream Home Alert! Inside Kat Von D's Magical New Mansion

Known as the historic Schenck Mansion, Kat Von D's new home in Indiana used to be a bed-and-breakfast. Take a peek inside!
Take a Tour of Kat Von D's $3.4 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Take a Tour of Kat Von D's $3.4 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Mira qué grande está Leafar D Reyes, el hijito de Kat Von D ¡que ya camina!

Mira qué grande está Leafar Von D Reyes, el hijito de Kat Von D, ¡que ya camina!

¡Como vuela el tiempo! Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes, el hijo de Kat Von D, y el músico Leafar Sayer, ha crecido muchísimo y ya da sus primeros pasitos ¡Mira qué estilo!
Kat Von D Sells Her Makeup Company and Writes Emotional Message to Fans and Supporters

Kat Von D Sells Her Makeup Company and Writes Emotional Message to Fans and Supporters

Kat Von D made the surprising announcement that she is selling her makeup company. She explained why in emotional message on social media.
La evolución de Kat Von D

La evolución de Kat Von D

La evolución de Kat Von D
Kat Von D Celebrates Life as a Mom and Shuts Down Mom-Shamers

Kat Von D Celebrates Life as a Mom and Shuts Down Mom-Shamers

Mexican Argentinian tattoo artist and makeup entrepreneur Kat Von D celebrates motherhood with sweet posts on Instagram of son Leafar and her daily life with husband Rafael Reyes.

Más Kat Von D

Jackie Cruz es la imagen del nuevo rímel de Kat Von D Beauty

Jackie Cruz es la imagen del nuevo rímel de Kat Von D Beauty

La actriz y cantante nos contó cómo surgió la oportunidad de trabajar con la marca de belleza y compartió algunos de los secretos de belleza que le enseñó su mamá.
Keeping Up With Kat Von D’s Controversies

Keeping Up With Kat Von D’s Controversies

Fair or foul, the tattoo artist has come under fire — a lot. Her beef with Jeffree Star continues to light up the internet. Here is a look at all the Kat Von D controversies that made headlines.
Kat Von D revela que le dió leche de una extraña a su hijo recién nacido

Kat Von D revela que le dió leche de una extraña a su hijo recién nacido

Kat Von D deja a todos boquiabiertos al presentar a su bebé recién nacido todo vestido de negro ¿qué opinas de su foto?

Kat Von D deja a todos boquiabiertos al presentar a su bebé recién nacido todo vestido de negro ¿qué opinas de su foto?

Kat Von D se casó con un vestido rojo y su novio también llevó velo

Kat Von D se casó con un vestido rojo y su novio también llevó velo

La boda gótica de la artista Kat Von D causa sensación en las redes

La boda gótica de la artista Kat Von D causa sensación en las redes

Descubre el perfume favorito de Kat Von D y el icono de belleza latina que más la ha inspirado

© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com