Julian Castro y Donald Trump

Goya’s CEO Support for Donald Trump Inspires a Boycott
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Julián Castro have all spoken out against the company.
Elizabeth Warren Talks Taxing Amazon, Julián Castro, and Donald Trump
In a new interview with People CHICA, the Democratic presidential hopeful talked about her vision for America and what she hopes to achieve if she wins the White House this November.
Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President After Dropping Out of the Race
The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development endorsed the Massachusetts senator following his withdrawal from the campaign.
Julián Castro Suspends His Presidential Campaign
Julián Castro announced that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination.
Julián Castro: "Estoy tratando de ser presidente para todos los estadounidenses, no solo para algunos"
El candidato a la presidencia de Estados Unidos por el Partido Demócrata Julián Castro afirma que su campaña sigue vivita y coleando y si bien será el gran ausente en el debate de esta noche, concentrará todos sus esfuerzos en las próximas contiendas en los estados de Iowa, Nevada y Texas.
Univision Anchor Enrique Acevedo on How the Latinx Vote Can Impact the 2020 Election
Acevedo also talked to People CHICA about why Julián Castro's presidential campaign is already a triumph.