Iris Chacon

These Divas Paved the Way for Latina Stars — in the Pre–J. Lo Era!

These Divas Paved the Way for Latina Stars — in the Pre–J. Lo Era!

Before the 1990s, Rita Moreno, Charytín Goyco and Iris Chacón were the mujeronas who created the space for J. Lo and other Latin divas we love today to flourish in American culture.