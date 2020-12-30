Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents

ICE Says International Students Must Leave the U.S. If Their Schools Go Online-Only
The agency announced new regulations on Monday.
Todo Por Mi Familia Program Helps Immigrant Families Who Were Separated From Their Children
Mental health experts talk to People CHICA about the Todo Por Mi Familia initiative, which provides counseling to immigrant parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border.
ICE detiene a 90 estudiantes: agentes los engañaron enrolándolos en una universidad falsa
El Servicio de Inmigración y Aduanas ha conseguido el arresto 90 estudiantes en la zona de Detroit por medio de un operativo que los atraía a una universidad falsa.
Trump Says DREAMers Are "Tough, Hardened Criminals" as DACA Case Reaches Supreme Court
As the Supreme Court prepares to decide on DACA, Trump disparages the program's participants in a tweet.
New York City Bans the Term "Illegal Alien"
You can now be fined up to $250,000 for using the phrase.
Gina Rodriguez Speaks Out Against Living Conditions of Children in Detention Centers at U.S. Border
Actress Gina Rodriguez expressed her concern for the living conditions of immigrants in U.S. detention centers and joins a campaign to raise funds to help immigrant families.