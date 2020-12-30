Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents

ICE Says International Students Must Leave the U.S. If Their Schools Go Online-Only

The agency announced new regulations on Monday.
Todo Por Mi Familia Program Helps Immigrant Families Who Were Separated From Their Children

Mental health experts talk to People CHICA about the Todo Por Mi Familia initiative, which provides counseling to immigrant parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border.
ICE detiene a 90 estudiantes: agentes los engañaron enrolándolos en una universidad falsa

El Servicio de Inmigración y Aduanas ha conseguido el arresto 90 estudiantes en la zona de Detroit por medio de un operativo que los atraía a una universidad falsa.
Trump Says DREAMers Are "Tough, Hardened Criminals" as DACA Case Reaches Supreme Court

As the Supreme Court prepares to decide on DACA, Trump disparages the program's participants in a tweet.
New York City Bans the Term "Illegal Alien"

You can now be fined up to $250,000 for using the phrase.
Gina Rodriguez Speaks Out Against Living Conditions of Children in Detention Centers at U.S. Border

Actress Gina Rodriguez expressed her concern for the living conditions of immigrants in U.S. detention centers and joins a campaign to raise funds to help immigrant families.

Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez's New Docuseries Living Undocumented

Living Undocumented, a new series produced by Selena Gomez and coming to Netflix in October, shows the struggle of many Latin immigrants in the United States.
Congresswoman Norma Torres Shares Her American Story and Fights to End the Separation of Immigrant Families

Norma Torres, the only member of Congress born in Guatemala, opens up to People CHICA about relating to the struggles of immigrant families and the life-changing moment that helped her find her political voice.
Trump's New Immigration Rule Would Allow Migrant Families to Be Indefinitely Detained

¿Dónde están mis padres? Decenas de niños quedan desamparados tras arresto de 680 migrantes en Mississippi

Muere inmigrante salvadoreño tras ser detenido por ICE: falleció frente a su hija de 11 años

Selena Gomez Shares Emotional Post Speaking Out Against Immigrant Children Sleeping in Cages at U.S. Detention Centers

El Rincón del Diablo: hallan muertos a 3 niños y una mujer cerca de conocida zona de tráfico de migrantes

El sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmó el descubrimiento de los 4 cuerpos en "El Rincón del Diablo" una ruta de tráfico de personas que alcanzó altas temperaturas esta semana.

