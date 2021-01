Ilia Calderon

LatinXcellence: TV Anchor and Author Ilia Calderón Breaks Barriers

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, who represents Afro-Latinas on screen, promotes education, and raises her voice against racial injustice.