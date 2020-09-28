hispanic heritage

Becky G revela orgullosamente lo que acaba de descubrir sobre sus antepasados

La cantante se sometió a una prueba de ADN y se sorprendió al conocer los resultados.
LatinXcellence: Joan Smalls, the Beauty Who Conquered the World

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on top model Joan Smalls, who is bringing diversity to the fashion world and using her fame to fight racial injustice.
Los jóvenes hispanos más influyentes en Estados Unidos

Dale una mirada a estos jóvenes de raíces hispanas que están brillando con luz propia en Estados Unidos. 
LatinXcellence: TV Anchor and Author Ilia Calderón Breaks Barriers

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, who represents Afro-Latinas on screen, promotes education, and raises her voice against racial injustice.
Famosos hispanos que también brillan en el mundo de los negocios

Son grandes figuras del mundo del entretenimiento hispano, pero su olfato para los negocios los ha llevado a crear empresas que les generan millones en ganancias. ¡Te contamos de quiénes se trata!
Exitosas películas de Hollywood inspiradas en historias y personajes hispanos

5 películas perfectas para ver en familia y celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana. 

Premios de la Herencia Hispana 2020: Los mejores momentos

Así fue la velada de la edición número 33 de los Premios de la Herencia Hispana. ¡Te contamos todos los detalles!
Linda Ronstadt on Winning the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's Legend Award

"It's most special if it's this kind of an award, because it reinforces who I am and where I came from."
3 recetas del chef Eduardo García para celebrar tu herencia hispana

CHICA Boss: How Paola Estefania Is Building an Empire

3 cocteles del chef James para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

LatinXcellence: Zoe Saldana, Big-Screen Icon and Activist

Los 10 mejores libros en español

¿Buscando el próximo libro para leer? Dale una mirada a estos libros de autores hispanos que son considerados como obras maestras de la literatura mundial. 

LatinXcellence: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Fighting for Justice and Equal Opportunity

Chica // Septiembre 28, 2020
Así celebran los famosos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Celebridades // Septiembre 25, 2020
5 postres perfectos para endulzar tu celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Noticias // Septiembre 24, 2020
Sebastián Yatra será el presentador de los Premios de la Herencia Hispana

Celebridades // Septiembre 23, 2020
Reik comparte su orgullo hispano: “Es un buen momento para ser latino”

Celebridades // Septiembre 24, 2020
8 formas de celebrar desde casa el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Noticias // Septiembre 23, 2020
LatinXcellence: Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, Love, and Azúcar

Chica // Septiembre 21, 2020
Selena Gómez, Bad Bunny y Jessica Alba serán homenajeados en los Premios de la Herencia Hispana

Noticias // Septiembre 23, 2020
Los 10 hispanos más influyentes en los Estados Unidos

Noticias // Septiembre 18, 2020
10 canciones hispanas que nunca pasarán de moda

Noticias // Septiembre 23, 2020
LatinXcellence: Amara La Negra, a Fierce Advocate for Representation

Chica // Septiembre 16, 2020
8 cosas que no sabías sobre la celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Noticias // Septiembre 15, 2020
LatinXcellence: Eva Longoria, a Champion for Latino Representation in Hollywood and D.C.

Chica // Septiembre 14, 2020
'The Haves and the Have Nots' Actor Oscar Torre Is Proud of His Cuban Heritage

Chica // Septiembre 09, 2020
Bad Bunny Will Be Honored With Hispanic Heritage Award in October

Chica // Agosto 20, 2020
LatinXcellence: Dolores Huerta, a Warrior for Justice

Chica // Octubre 15, 2019
Celebrando a 5 latinos influyentes que están cambiando el mundo. ¿Quiénes son?

Celebridades // Octubre 11, 2019
How Influencers Are Using Facebook to Build Latinx Communities

Chica // Octubre 11, 2019
LatinXcellence: Rita Moreno, the Supernova With a Heart of Gold

Chica // Octubre 10, 2019
LatinXcellence: Yalitza Aparicio Opens New Doors for Indigenous Women

Chica // Octubre 07, 2019
LatinXcellence: Jennifer Lopez Conquers the World While Celebrating Her Roots

Chica // Octubre 04, 2019
Famosos en la gala de los Hispanic Heritage Awards 2019

Celebridades // Octubre 03, 2019
Los diseñadores latinos del momento que debes conocer

Ponte Bella // Octubre 02, 2019
LatinXcellence: Sonia Sotomayor, the First Latina on the U.S. Supreme Court

Chica // Octubre 02, 2019
LatinXcellence: Monica Puig, Puerto Rico's First Olympic Gold Medalist

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
