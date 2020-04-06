Health

Chyno Miranda on the Coronavirus Aftermath That Left Him Unable to Walk

The Venezuelan singer thought he was out of the woods after recovering from COVID-19, but he ended up having to be hospitalized due to serious health complications.
Chiquis Rivera Devastated By Death of a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

The singer, who is a COVID-19 survivor, shared her anguish on social media after her assistant's mom died of COVID-19.
Eiza Gonzalez Has Been Battling Tons of Allergies Since Childhood

The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share updates on her health.
Alicia Keys on Self-Care, Celebrating Inner Strength, and Her Keys Soulcare Line

The singer talked to People about her new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare. "It's about celebrating the myriad of ways that we all find our inner strength," she says.
Gloria Estefan Shares Her Recovery Experience After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Cuban singer spoke about how the diagnosis impacted her life and her family.
L'Oréal Women of Worth Winner Marta Michelle Colón on Battling the Opioid Epidemic

Marta Michelle Colón turned a family tragedy into triumph, founding the nonprofit organization Be Gutsy to battle opioid addiction. She talks to People CHICA about her life-saving mission.

Nick Cordero's Widow, Amanda Kloots, Talks About Life Without the Actor

Kloots spoke to People about life with her son Elvis after Cordero's death earlier this year from COVID-19.
Chiquis Rivera, Dayanara Torres, and Adamari Lopez Stand Up for Breast Cancer Awareness

The celebrities shared messages on Instagram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging women to put themselves and their health first and get screened for this disease.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized for Diet Pill and Caffeine Overdose

Donald and Melania Trump Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dr. Juanita Mora Has Made It Her Mission to Help Latino Coronavirus Patients

CHICA Boss: Victoria Flores Wants to Make You Feel Beautiful, Inside and Out

Chiquis Rivera Tests Negative for Coronavirus and Asks People to Stop Bullying COVID Patients

The singer has apparently recovered from the virus after testing positive earlier this month.

J Balvin on Staying Optimistic During Quarantine and the Power of Meditation

Chica // Abril 06, 2020
Demi Lovato Recalls Her Addiction Struggle in New "I Love Me" Video

Chica // Marzo 06, 2020
Brazilian Influencer and Fashion Designer Camila Coelho Opens Up About Living With Epilepsy

Chica // Febrero 10, 2020
Perder peso y no volver a recuperarlo ¡es posible!

Ponte Bella // Enero 26, 2020
Hamilton Star Mandy Gonzalez Opens Up About Her Fight Against Breast Cancer

Chica // Enero 22, 2020
4 propósitos de Año Nuevo que sí vas a cumplir

Ponte Bella // Enero 21, 2020
Venezuelan Body Guru Michelle Lewin Shares Tips for Summer Fitness on the Go

Chica // Julio 15, 2019
Can Sunscreen Cause Cancer? Colombian 'Beauty Alchemist' and Skin Care Expert Dr. Maribel Pedrozo Debunks Myths

Chica // Junio 24, 2019
Hot Body After Baby! Nutrition and Fitness Tips From Venezuelan TV Host —and Supermom— Alessandra Villegas

Chica // Junio 04, 2019
Experts Explain CBD Oil’s Growing Popularity

Chica // Mayo 16, 2019
Get Your Dream Body with Fitness and Nutrition Tips From Hot Bod Guru and Influencer Nicole Mejía

Chica // Abril 10, 2019
We have a scary update about skin cancer

Chica // Febrero 25, 2019
This weighted blanket might help calm the anxious thoughts keeping you up at night

Chica // Febrero 25, 2019
We got the 411 on why more women are shaving their faces for better skin

Chica // Abril 18, 2017
5 myths about bisexuality that need to be put away forever

Chica // Abril 18, 2017
5 ways to get rid of those stains on your underwear, because it happens to the best of us

Chica // Abril 12, 2017
How exactly does yoga improve your sex life? We asked an expert

Chica // Abril 12, 2017
13 foods that are naturally packed with prebiotics, because you need more than just probiotics in your diet

Chica // Abril 11, 2017
These are the unexpected reasons you have chronic back pain, and what you can do about it

Chica // Abril 10, 2017
Kim Kardashian confirmed she can't carry any more children, but opened up about other options

Chica // Abril 03, 2017
There's an EpiPen recall, and here's what you need to know if you have one

Chica // Abril 01, 2017
Men are getting more plastic surgery than ever

Chica // Abril 01, 2017
8 little changes you can make on social media that will reduce your stress and keep you *chill*

Chica // Abril 01, 2017
These are the reasons growing out your armpit hair is actually good for you (and totally natural, btw)

Chica // Marzo 30, 2017
5 natural remedies if you’re itchy down south (don't worry, you're not alone)

Chica // Marzo 30, 2017
