Chyno Miranda on the Coronavirus Aftermath That Left Him Unable to Walk
The Venezuelan singer thought he was out of the woods after recovering from COVID-19, but he ended up having to be hospitalized due to serious health complications.
Chiquis Rivera Devastated By Death of a Loved One Due to Coronavirus
The singer, who is a COVID-19 survivor, shared her anguish on social media after her assistant's mom died of COVID-19.
Eiza Gonzalez Has Been Battling Tons of Allergies Since Childhood
The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share updates on her health.
Alicia Keys on Self-Care, Celebrating Inner Strength, and Her Keys Soulcare Line
The singer talked to People about her new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare. "It's about celebrating the myriad of ways that we all find our inner strength," she says.
Gloria Estefan Shares Her Recovery Experience After Testing Positive for COVID-19
The Cuban singer spoke about how the diagnosis impacted her life and her family.
L'Oréal Women of Worth Winner Marta Michelle Colón on Battling the Opioid Epidemic
Marta Michelle Colón turned a family tragedy into triumph, founding the nonprofit organization Be Gutsy to battle opioid addiction. She talks to People CHICA about her life-saving mission.