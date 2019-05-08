Luis Fonsi tiene un nuevo amigo y más fotos de famosos ¡Míralos!
Luis Fonsi está pasando su cuarentena creando nueva música con una marioneta; Gina Rodríguez y su esposo estaban paseando a sus perros; Geraldine Bazán se tomó una selfie con su hija y más fotos de los famosos ¡Míralos!
Andrea Navedo on Her Current Projects and How Jane the Virgin Changed the Game for Latinx Representation
The actress talks about her role in FX's new show Mrs. America and shares how she got started in the entertainment industry.
Jessica Marie Garcia Talks Diary of a Future President and Owning Her Latinx Power
Mexican American actress Jessica Marie Garcia talks to People CHICA about her role in the new Disney+ series Diary of a Future President and how her characters are breaking stereotypes.
Watch the First Trailer for Diary of a Future President Starring Selenis Levya and Gina Rodriguez
The new Disney+ show starts streaming later this month.
Gina Rodríguez pide disculpas por repetir una palabra ofensiva hacia los afroamericanos
Gina Rodríguez asegura haber aprendido una gran lección luego de ofender, sin intención, a la comunidad afroamericana.
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes for Singing the N-Word on Instagram
The actress has issued an apology after posting a video where she sung along to a Fugees song that included the n-word.