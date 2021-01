Frida Sofía y Alejandra Guzman

Frida Sofía Talks About the Anxiety She Felt During Her Musical Debut and Reconnecting With Her Father

Frida Sofía Talks About the Anxiety She Felt During Her Musical Debut and Reconnecting With Her Father

Frida Sofía opens up about overcoming her fears and making her musical debut. The daughter of singer Alejandra Guzmán, who continues to be distanced from her famous mom, talks about reconnecting with her father.