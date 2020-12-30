Festival People

Revive los mejores momentos de Festival en Casa 2020 de People en Español

¡Regístrate a Festival en Casa 2020 de People en Español!

Celebra con nosotros la cultura latina por todo lo alto los próximos 10 y 11 de octubre con entrevistas exclusivas y presentaciones artísticas. ¡Suscríbete gratis aquí!
Jaime Camil revela su motivo para implicarse en la lucha contra el cáncer

El actor mexicano se sumó a la campaña Unidos Contra el Cáncer que busca crear conciencia sobre la importancia de los ensayos clínicos. "Pueden salvar tu vida".
Jhay Cortez Reflects on "The Price of Fame" at People en Español's Festival

Puerto Rican urban music star Jhay Cortez shared the stage at People en Español's Festival with actress Geraldine Bazán and TV personality and motivational author Rosie Rivera, discussing "the price of fame."
Melii, Melymel and Mariah Bring True Female Empowerment to People en Español's Festival

Melii, Mariah and Melymel united their voices at People en Español's Festival. Find out what the Latinx stars had to say about staying true to themselves in their music.
Amara La Negra Takes People en Español's Festival By Storm

Singer Amara La Negra and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. talked about the importance of "paying it forward" at People en Español's Festival.

Locura por William Levy: sorprende a una fan en pleno escenario de Festival People en Español

El actor William Levy sorprendió con un romántico detalle para una fan en pleno escenario de Fetival People en Español, en Nueva York.
Los looks de los famosos en el Festival People en Español 2019 en Nueva York

No te pierdas los estilismos que han elegido tus celebridades favoritas para celebrar con nosotros en la Gran Manzana.
Geraldine Bazán revela en Festival People En Español que su hija Elisa también quiere ser artista

Denise Bidot, Francisca Lachapel and Carlos Lamarche Talk Beauty and Diversity

Henry Muñoz III aparece en el Festival de People en Español con los tenis más cool

Francisca Lachapel en Festival People en Español: "No gané Nuestra Belleza Latina por ser la más bonita"

Raúl de Molina confiesa en Festival People en Español lo que no lo deja dormir por la noche

El presentador de El gordo y la flaca se confesó acerca de lo que lo mantiene despierto por la noche.

