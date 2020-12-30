Festival People

¡Regístrate a Festival en Casa 2020 de People en Español!
Jaime Camil revela su motivo para implicarse en la lucha contra el cáncer
El actor mexicano se sumó a la campaña Unidos Contra el Cáncer que busca crear conciencia sobre la importancia de los ensayos clínicos. "Pueden salvar tu vida".
Jhay Cortez Reflects on "The Price of Fame" at People en Español's Festival
Puerto Rican urban music star Jhay Cortez shared the stage at People en Español's Festival with actress Geraldine Bazán and TV personality and motivational author Rosie Rivera, discussing "the price of fame."
Melii, Melymel and Mariah Bring True Female Empowerment to People en Español's Festival
Melii, Mariah and Melymel united their voices at People en Español's Festival. Find out what the Latinx stars had to say about staying true to themselves in their music.
Amara La Negra Takes People en Español's Festival By Storm
Singer Amara La Negra and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. talked about the importance of "paying it forward" at People en Español's Festival.