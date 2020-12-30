Farina

Las confesiones de Thalía: La cantante habla de su familia, su nuevo show y sus lecciones de vida

Thalía, Farina, and Sofía Reyes Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their New Show 'Latin Music Queens'

The iconic trio talk about creating music together and learning from one another while making their new Facebook Watch show.
Watch the Trailer for 'Latin Music Queens' Starring Thalía, Farina, and Sofía Reyes

The new show will air on Facebook Watch starting Thursday, September 24.
Colombian Reggaeton Queen Farina Kicks Off 2020 With New Music

In a hot new single, Colombian singer Farina tells a rival that she is not to blame for her man's infidelity.
Colombian Reggaeton Singer Farina on Her Chemistry With Maluma in Their New Video

Farina talks about her new collaboration with Maluma, a new EP in the works, and being a female pioneer of reggaeton in Colombia.
Maluma and Colombian Reggaeton Queen Farina Turn Up the Heat in New Music Video "Así Así"

Maluma joins forces with Colombian reggaeton star Farina in their hypnotizing new music video for "Así Así."

Everything That Happened at Soulfrito 2019

"It was something spectacular," Chimbala tells People CHICA of this year's festival.  
Natti Natasha alborota a las mujeres con su nueva canción

Natti Natasha empodera a las mujeres con su nueva canción
