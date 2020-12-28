English

Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Spike in Los Angeles

Originally scheduled for this month, the show has been postponed until March 14 due to a surge of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles.
Pop Smoke's Brother Speaks Out About the Rapper's Death

The rapper was killed last February at age 20.
Bad Bunny Talks About Overcoming Depression: "I Had Disappeared"

The artist spoke to El País about being "an artist who sees things differently and tries to create his own world."
What Is Día de Los Reyes Magos?

Everything to know about January 6, a day to honor the three wise men.
Bond Girl and Charlie's Angels Actress Tanya Roberts Is Dead at 65

The actress's death was prematurely reported on Monday.
Cardi B Explains Why She Won't Let Her Daughter Listen to "WAP"

"I don't make music for kids," the rapper tweeted. "I make music for adults."

The Hamilton Movie Is Eligible for the Golden Globes This Year

The Golden Globe nominations are set to be announced on February 3, and the ceremony will take place on February 28.
Dream Home Alert! Inside Kat Von D's Magical New Mansion

Known as the historic Schenck Mansion, Kat Von D's new home in Indiana used to be a bed-and-breakfast. Take a peek inside!
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagrams Are All the 2021 Fitspo You Need

Puerto Rican Military Will Now Celebrate National Borinqueneers Day

U.S. Lawmakers Want to Add Selena to the National Film Registry

Sunday Is the Busiest Online Dating Day of the Year—Slay It Using These 5 Expert-Backed Tips

America Ferrera Says Motherhood Amid the Pandemic Has Her "Exhausted Out of My Mind"

America Ferrera said 2020 was a "worthy challenger" as she learned to parent two children during the pandemic.

All About the RBD Reunion

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to Claim She Faked Her Spanish Heritage

Joe Biden Nominates Dr. Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education

Exclusive: Tayshia Adams on That Lengthy, Mid-Finale Pause

California Is Sending a Latino to the Senate for the First Time

America Ferrera Talks About the Challenges of Working From Home With Kids

Biden Team Considering Plan to Stop Deportation of Hondurans and Guatemalans

Demi Lovato Demands Justice for Zephi Trevino, Teen Victim of Sex Trafficking

Selena Quintanilla to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Think It's Weird She Dressed as A-Rod's Ex

Congress Passes Legislation to Create a National Latino Museum

7 Things in Your Closet That Are Perfect for Sala Festivities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Films Her COVID-19 Vaccination for Instagram

Actor Kendrick Sampson Harassed By Police in Colombia

Elizabeth Acevedo's Novel Clap When You Land Is Headed to TV

The Prom Star Ariana DeBose Talks About Facing Racism and Homophobia

Cardi B Debuts New Facebook Show Cardi Tries

Now Playing: 7 New Songs You Need to Hear

Chyno Miranda on the Coronavirus Aftermath That Left Him Unable to Walk

All About Sebastian Yatra's Virtual New Year's Eve Concert

Exclusive: Prince Royce on Married Life, His New World Record, and Baby Plans

Sofia Vergara Is Working on a Female-Led Zorro Series

Shawn Mendes Took Camila Cabello to His Family's Home for Christmas

Perez Hilton Says He Was Banned From TikTok for Criticizing Influencers

Cardi B Celebrates Offset's Birthday By Giving Him a New Lamborghini

