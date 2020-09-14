Election 2020

Exclusive: Barack Obama's Message for DREAMers and His Hope for America

The former president talks to People en Español about his new book, his family life, and his dream for the future of America.
What to Know About Ritchie Torres, the First Gay Afro-Latino Elected to Congress

Torres, a New York City council member, won his election for the state's 15th Congressional District.
Former President Barack Obama and Luis Fonsi Held a Pre-Election Rally

The pair teamed up to encourage Latinos in Florida to vote for Joe Biden.
New Survey Shows Biden Leading Trump With Latinos By 2-1 Margin

The new survey — conducted by NBC News, the Wall Street Journal, and Telemundo — found that 62 percent of Latino voters support Biden, compared to 29 percent who support Trump.
Eva Longoria and Ana Navarro Get Real About the 2020 Election

The pair tackled important topics in a video titled "Real Talk" as the presidential election approaches.
Telemundo Correspondent Cristina Londoño on Covering the Presidential Election

The senior Washington, D.C. correspondent explains what it's been like reporting the news in an unprecedented year. 

America Ferrera on 'Every Vote Counts' Special With Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The actress is co-hosting the CBS special, featuring musical performances and appearances by political figures.
Joe Biden Releases Statement on Latina Equal Pay Day

Today is Latina Equal Pay Day, which marks how far into the year a Latina must work in order to make what a non-Latino white man made in the previous year.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts to Trump's Criticism During Presidential Debate

All the Best “VOTE” Merch to Shop Ahead of Election Day

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden for President

Demi Lovato Challenges Trump in Her New Video "Commander in Chief"

After 25 Years, My Mexican American Vote Finally Counts

Daniela Chávez Lira, eligible to vote for the first time this year, writes about what it means to finally exercise that right.

How Zoe Saldana Has Been Coping With 2020

Chica // Septiembre 14, 2020
Zoë Saldaña engalana la nueva portada de "Los más influyentes" de People en Español

Celebridades // Septiembre 14, 2020
A Seat at the Table: 10 Political Races to Watch This November

Chica // Septiembre 09, 2020
Jennifer Lopez Helps Launch #VoteLikeAMadre Campaign to Encourage Latino Moms to Vote

Chica // Septiembre 02, 2020
Watch Prince Royce Perform "Stand By Me" at the Democratic National Convention

Chica // Agosto 20, 2020
Steve Bannon, Former White House Strategist, Arrested and Charged With Fraud

Chica // Agosto 20, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses Claims That She Didn't Endorse Joe Biden

Chica // Agosto 19, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Lead Election Panel With Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez, and More

Chica // Agosto 21, 2020
Facebook Launches Voter Information Center Ahead of 2020 Election

Chica // Agosto 13, 2020
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Pick

Chica // Agosto 11, 2020
Stacey Abrams's Voting Rights Documentary Is Coming to Amazon

Chica // Junio 18, 2020
Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

Chica // Abril 08, 2020
Meet the Woman Who Will Challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic Primary

Chica // Febrero 12, 2020
Rosario Dawson Supports Cory Booker After He Ends His Presidential Campaign

Chica // Enero 14, 2020
Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Chica // Enero 13, 2020
Elizabeth Warren Talks Taxing Amazon, Julián Castro, and Donald Trump

Chica // Enero 10, 2020
Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President After Dropping Out of the Race

Chica // Enero 06, 2020
Julián Castro Suspends His Presidential Campaign

Chica // Enero 02, 2020
Univision Anchor Enrique Acevedo on How the Latinx Vote Can Impact the 2020 Election

Chica // Noviembre 20, 2019
Cardi B Opens Up About Motherhood, New Music and Supporting Bernie Sanders

Chica // Noviembre 19, 2019
Julián Castro on What It Would Mean to Be the First Latino President

Chica // Noviembre 12, 2019
Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Says Trump's Tweets Are Demeaning This Country

Chica // Noviembre 07, 2019
Presidential Candidate Cory Booker on His Relationship With Rosario Dawson

Chica // Noviembre 05, 2019
Marianne Williamson on Climate Change, Impeachment, and Immigrants in the United States

Chica // Octubre 29, 2019
People en Español's Festival Kicks Off With Maria Elena Salinas and a Powerful Reminder to Vote

Chica // Octubre 07, 2019
