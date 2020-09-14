Election 2020

Exclusive: Barack Obama's Message for DREAMers and His Hope for America
The former president talks to People en Español about his new book, his family life, and his dream for the future of America.
What to Know About Ritchie Torres, the First Gay Afro-Latino Elected to Congress
Torres, a New York City council member, won his election for the state's 15th Congressional District.
Former President Barack Obama and Luis Fonsi Held a Pre-Election Rally
The pair teamed up to encourage Latinos in Florida to vote for Joe Biden.
New Survey Shows Biden Leading Trump With Latinos By 2-1 Margin
The new survey — conducted by NBC News, the Wall Street Journal, and Telemundo — found that 62 percent of Latino voters support Biden, compared to 29 percent who support Trump.
Eva Longoria and Ana Navarro Get Real About the 2020 Election
The pair tackled important topics in a video titled "Real Talk" as the presidential election approaches.
Telemundo Correspondent Cristina Londoño on Covering the Presidential Election
The senior Washington, D.C. correspondent explains what it's been like reporting the news in an unprecedented year.