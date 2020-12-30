Diane Guerrero's Latest Role Caused Her to Need Therapy
Her character in the HBO Max show Doom Patrol has 64 personalities.
"If you are feeling terrified, heartbroken and defeated by the barrage of attacks on our community, you are not alone," the letter reads. "But, we will not be broken. We will not be silenced."
Diane Guerrero, Chiquis Rivera y más en El look del día
Fueron muchas las celebridades que salieron a cumplir con compromisos laborales en diferentes ciudades de Estados Unidos y el mundo, y para ello eligieron coquetos atuendos que las llevaron a formar parte de esta lista. Vimos looks modernos, al igual que llamativos vestidos y piezas muy femeninas. Además aquí te puedes inspirar para tu próxima salida e incluso para las fiestas venideras. Lili Estefan y Jackie Cruz son algunas de las famosas que puedes ver en esta galería. Sigue mirando y cuéntanos quién es tu favorita.
