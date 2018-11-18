Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot y el rapero Lil Wayne reaparecen juntos en Instagram, poniendo fin a rumores de separación

La modelo de origen puertorriqueño Denise Bidot pone fin a rumores de separación compartiendo fotos con el rapero Lil Wayne en Instagram. Mira sus románticos mensajes.
Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne Reappear on Instagram Together, Ending Breakup Rumors

The couple spent Thanksgiving together and seem to be more in love than ever.
Did Denise Bidot Break Up with Lil Wayne Over His Trump Endorsement?

The model deleted her Instagram account and responded to the allegations on Twitter.
Denise Bidot confiesa que usa botox y no es para las arrugas

La modelo ha confesado en Instagram las zonas del rostro donde se pone botox y no es para eliminar arrugas
Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Contrary to what you might think, those selfies were not the first time they'd spoken publicly about their love.
Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne Are Now Instagram-Official

"Thank you for loving me the way you do baby," Bidot wrote. "Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life."

¡Enamorados! La modelo Denise Bidot y el rapero Lil Wayne son pareja

Las celebridades latinas que presumen de sus curvas

Caderas sinuosas, pechos voluptuosos, traseros generosos... numerosas celebridades latinas presumen sus curvas con mucho orgullo, acentuando los atributos femeninos que les dan un encanto especial. Escotes de vértigo, siluetas ceñidas o estratégicas aberturas convierten a estas mujeres en  diosas de la naturaleza.  
Denise Bidot, Francisca Lachapel and Carlos Lamarche Talk Beauty and Diversity

Francisca Lachapel en Festival People en Español: "No gané Nuestra Belleza Latina por ser la más bonita"

Modelos que están rompiendo estereotipos en la industria de la moda

Our 5 Favorite Instagram Posts by Denise Bidot, Who'll Be at People en Español's Festival

Así pasaron el fin de semana los famosos en las redes sociales

Fiestas, reuniones familiares, selfies... esto es lo que compartieron los famosos este fin de semana en las redes sociales para demostrarnos una vez más que nunca se aburren.

