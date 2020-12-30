De La Ghetto

Lo Último

Los amigos de Pitbull

Sebastián Yatra, De La Ghetto y más estrenos musicales de la semana

De La Ghetto Talks About His New Album 'Los Chulitos'

The reggaeton star also released the music video for his single "Sube La Music" featuring Nicky Jam.
De La Ghetto on His Favorite Latin Artist of All Time and Recording an Album in English

Singer De La Ghetto talked to People CHICA about his new music and his favorite things in life.
J Balvin presenta un fragmento de su nuevo video para pronunciarse contra Nicolás Maduro

J Balvin no dudó en dedicar una frase de su nuevo sencillo titulado “Dime” para mostrar su repudio contra el regimen del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.
