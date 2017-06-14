Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso: dos afrolatinos en Hollywood

¿Qué retos tienen los afrolatinos en Hollywood? Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso hablan de su experiencia.
Revive los mejores momentos de Festival en Casa 2020 de People en Español

Dany Garcia, Dascha Polanco, and Lilliana Vazquez Talk Latinidad, Body Image, and Racial Stereotypes

Watch Dany Garcia's #LatinxTheMosaic discussion, featuring Dascha Polanco, Lilliana Vazquez, Nadia Hallgren, and Robin Arzón.
People en Español Reveals the 50 Most Beautiful Stars of 2020

Camila Cabello, Maluma, Rosalía, and Ozuna made the cut. Find out who else is on the list!
Celebridades que se han pasado la cuarentena en bikini

The First Trailer for In the Heights Has Arrived

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dascha Polanco, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera talk about the new movie, coming to theaters in summer 2020.

¡In The Heights en la pantalla grande! Mira el avance de la película

Mira el avance de la nueva película In The Heights, basada en el famoso musical de Lin-Manuel Miranda y Quiara Alegría Hudes. El elenco incluye a Anthony Ramos, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, Leslie Grace y más.
Dascha Polanco, Eva Longoria y más en El look del día

Fueron muchas las celebridades que salieron a cumplir con compromisos laborales en diferentes ciudades de Estados Unidos y el mundo, y para ello eligieron coquetos atuendos que las llevaron a formar parte de esta lista. Vimos looks modernos, al igual que llamativos vestidos y piezas muy femeninas. Además aquí te puedes inspirar para tu próxima salida e incluso para las fiestas venideras. Mandy Moore y Ashley Graham son algunas de las famosas que puedes ver en esta galería. Sigue mirando y cuéntanos quién es tu favorita
Eva Longoria, Yalitza Aparicio y más en El look del día

The Ladies of Orange Is the New Black Reflect on the Show's Last Season

Dascha Polanco Talks About In the Heights and Raising Her Daughter to Be Limitless

Dascha Polanco se convierte en deportista por una buena causa

OITNB's Dascha Polanco Says She's a 'Free-Range Parent': I'm 'Creating Gender-Neutral Homes'

Sofía Carson, Kim Kardashian y más en El look del día

