Chyno Miranda on the Coronavirus Aftermath That Left Him Unable to Walk

The Venezuelan singer thought he was out of the woods after recovering from COVID-19, but he ended up having to be hospitalized due to serious health complications.
¿Qué pasará con la carrera de Chyno? Su mánager da detalles

El mánager de Chyno Miranda cuenta los detalles de la lucha del cantante venezolano para poder volver a caminar y un día subir al escenario.
¡Los hijos de Chyno y Nacho se roban todas las miradas tras su emotivo encuentro!

Los amigos y compañeros de la vida y de la música compartieron una tierna foto del reencuentro de sus hijos que ha enternecido las redes. ¡Qué belleza!
Chyno Miranda manda un emotivo mensaje a su compañero Nacho tras su paternidad

El cantante venezolano, que participará en el próximo Teletón USA como cada año, se pronunció sobre la reciente paternidad de su amigo al que dedicó unas bonitas palabras.
Singer Chyno Miranda and Wife Tashie Welcome Baby Boy With Sweet Instagram Posts. Inside the Lives of the New Parents

Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda and his wife Tashie are thrilled to be new parents. Meet their adorable baby boy!
Chyno Miranda sobre la ruptura de Chino y Nacho: “No ha sido tan trágico”

Chyno Miranda habla de su nueva vida como solista

Mira las fotos del cumpleaños de Miguel, el hijo de Nacho Mendoza

Mira las fotos del cumpleaños de Miguelito, el hijo de Nacho. El cantante venezolano y su esposa Inger Mendoza le celebraron una fiesta en la piscina con invitadas de honor como Alaia y Giulietta.
Nacho Mendoza habla de su relación con Chyno Miranda: "Nunca fuimos mejores amigos ni los más hermanos"

Nacho Mendoza habla con People en Español de su carrera como solista y de su relación con Chyno Miranda, su ex compañero del exitoso dúo Chino y Nacho.
Esposa de Nacho le muestra su apoyo total a través de las redes

Chyno y Nacho: ¿la trifulca continúa? Entérate qué fue lo que pasó

Nacho arremete fuertemente contra su excompañero Chyno en las redes sociales

Nacho agradece a Puerto Rico que le abriera las puertas en sus inicios

Nacho agradece a Puerto Rico que le abriera las puertas en sus inicios

¿Es este el reemplazo del dúo Chino y Nacho?

Una tierna imagen compartida por Nacho está regresado a sus fans la esperanza de ver al dúo juntos de nuevo.

