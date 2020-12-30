Chyno Miranda on the Coronavirus Aftermath That Left Him Unable to Walk
The Venezuelan singer thought he was out of the woods after recovering from COVID-19, but he ended up having to be hospitalized due to serious health complications.
¿Qué pasará con la carrera de Chyno? Su mánager da detalles
El mánager de Chyno Miranda cuenta los detalles de la lucha del cantante venezolano para poder volver a caminar y un día subir al escenario.
¡Los hijos de Chyno y Nacho se roban todas las miradas tras su emotivo encuentro!
Los amigos y compañeros de la vida y de la música compartieron una tierna foto del reencuentro de sus hijos que ha enternecido las redes. ¡Qué belleza!
Chyno Miranda manda un emotivo mensaje a su compañero Nacho tras su paternidad
El cantante venezolano, que participará en el próximo Teletón USA como cada año, se pronunció sobre la reciente paternidad de su amigo al que dedicó unas bonitas palabras.
Singer Chyno Miranda and Wife Tashie Welcome Baby Boy With Sweet Instagram Posts. Inside the Lives of the New Parents
Singer Chyno Miranda and Wife Tashie Welcome Baby Boy With Sweet Instagram Posts. Inside the Lives of the New Parents
Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda and his wife Tashie are thrilled to be new parents. Meet their adorable baby boy!
Chyno Miranda sobre la ruptura de Chino y Nacho: “No ha sido tan trágico”
Chyno Miranda habla de su nueva vida como solista