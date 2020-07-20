Beauty

Lo último en productos para la limpieza facial diaria

Durante nuestro People VIP de este miércoles hablamos sobre la importancia de mantener el rostro limpio a todas horas ¡Mira nuestras recomendaciones!
The 10 Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Alicia Keys on Self-Care, Celebrating Inner Strength, and Her Keys Soulcare Line

The singer talked to People about her new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare. "It's about celebrating the myriad of ways that we all find our inner strength," she says.
Jennifer Lopez on Her JLo Beauty Line and How the Women in Her Family Inspired Her

The superstar's new JLo Beauty line is here to help you get that "J.Lo glow."
Rizos Curls Announces Collaboration With Smashbox Cosmetics

In addition to joining forces with Julissa Prado, CEO and founder of Rizos Curls, Smashbox has also teamed up with Patty Delgado, founder and designer of Hija de Tu Madre.
Encontramos los mejores sueros del mercado con las mejores rebajas de Black Friday

La uñas festivas de las famosas que debes copiar

Las increíbles rebajas de Black Friday en productos de maquillaje

Las mejores rebajas de Black Friday en productos para el cuidado de la piel

Precios de Black Friday en las mejores herramientas para el cabello

Rizos Curls Founder Julissa Prado Explains What Latina Equal Pay Day Means to Her

Celebridades que se han pintado el pelo de color rosa

Jessie Reyez's Signature Lipstick Is on Sale for $5 Right Now

There's no way it will be in stock for long.

10 brumas para hidratar y refrescar tu rostro

Ponte Bella // Julio 20, 2020
Los delineados de ojos más fabulosos de las famosas

Ponte Bella // Julio 17, 2020
Los mejores protectores solares de farmacia

Ponte Bella // Julio 16, 2020
Natalia Jiménez comparte el paso a paso de su look de maquillaje diario

Ponte Bella // Julio 09, 2020
10 productos para combatir el frizz en los meses de calor

Ponte Bella // Julio 08, 2020
10 rímeles a prueba de agua que debes tener este verano

Ponte Bella // Julio 07, 2020
12 Beauty Brands That Support Black Lives Matter

Chica // Junio 02, 2020
5 esmaltes en tonos nude que no vas a querer dejar de usar

Ponte Bella // Junio 02, 2020
10 exfoliantes que dejarán tus labios suaves e hidratados

Ponte Bella // Mayo 28, 2020
10 mascaras que abrirán tu mirada

Ponte Bella // Mayo 20, 2020
Lo último en productos para tratar las manchas

Ponte Bella // Mayo 19, 2020
Los mejores desmaquillantes para limpiar la piel

Ponte Bella // Mayo 18, 2020
Esmaltes de uñas según tu signo zodiacal

Ponte Bella // Mayo 15, 2020
Estas dos prestigiosas marcas de maquillaje tiene increíbles descuentos este fin de semana

Ponte Bella // Mayo 15, 2020
10 correctores para que luzcas radiante en tu siguiente reunión virtual

Ponte Bella // Mayo 14, 2020
Goddess of the Caribbean: Leslie Grace Talks Fashion, Beauty, and In the Heights

Chica // Marzo 06, 2020
Kat Von D Sells Her Makeup Company and Writes Emotional Message to Fans and Supporters

Chica // Enero 21, 2020
12 productos de clean beauty que querrás probar ya

Ponte Bella // Enero 16, 2020
Beauty Blogger Manuel Gutierrez aka Manny MUA Shuts Down James Charles Romance Rumors

Chica // Diciembre 31, 2019
South Africa, Mexico and Puerto Rico Shine at Miss Universe 2019

Chica // Diciembre 09, 2019
Denise Bidot, Francisca Lachapel and Carlos Lamarche Talk Beauty and Diversity

Chica // Octubre 08, 2019
Miss Dominican Republic Clauvid Daly Denounces Racism She's Encountered as an Afro-Latina

Chica // Septiembre 04, 2019
Lulu Cordero, the Creator of Bomba Curls, Dishes on Dominican Beauty Secrets and Her Afro-Latina Pride

Chica // Agosto 14, 2019
Chica Boss Gaby Trujillo Talks About Launching Her Own Latina-Inspired Makeup Line

Chica // Agosto 09, 2019
#GirlCrush! Karol G's Sexiest Photos on Instagram

Chica // Agosto 05, 2019
