Lo último en productos para la limpieza facial diaria
Durante nuestro People VIP de este miércoles hablamos sobre la importancia de mantener el rostro limpio a todas horas ¡Mira nuestras recomendaciones!
Alicia Keys on Self-Care, Celebrating Inner Strength, and Her Keys Soulcare Line
The singer talked to People about her new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare. "It's about celebrating the myriad of ways that we all find our inner strength," she says.
Jennifer Lopez on Her JLo Beauty Line and How the Women in Her Family Inspired Her
The superstar's new JLo Beauty line is here to help you get that "J.Lo glow."
Rizos Curls Announces Collaboration With Smashbox Cosmetics
In addition to joining forces with Julissa Prado, CEO and founder of Rizos Curls, Smashbox has also teamed up with Patty Delgado, founder and designer of Hija de Tu Madre.