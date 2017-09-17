awards

Selena Quintanilla to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

The Queen of Tex-Mex will be recognized alongside artists including Salt-N-Pepa and opera singer Marilyn Horne.
Premios Juventud 2020 Will Happen in August With a Virtual Audience

Find out how the awards show is reinventing itself during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grammys Rename "Urban" Category After Years of Criticism About the Term

The Recording Academy also announced a change to the "Latin Pop" category.
Alejandra Espinoza On Co-Hosting Premio Lo Nuestro 2020. 10 Reasons To Watch The Show!

Alejandra Espinoza talked to People CHICA about co-hosting Premio Lo Nuestro, airing February 20 on Univision. Ricky Martin, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and more will be performing. Find out why you should tune in!
Jennifer Lopez and More Latinx Stars Nominated for the 2020 SAG Awards

Jharrel Jerome also snagged a nod for his turn in When They See Us.
All the Latinx Stars Nominated for the 2020 Grammys

Camila Cabello and Bad Bunny, among others, have picked up nominations.

Mon Laferte Explains Her Decision to Go Topless at the Latin Grammys

The singer bared her breasts on the red carpet to send a strong message about violence in her native Chile.
Bad Bunny Shines at Latin Grammy Awards With Fierce Performance and Speech

Bad Bunny stole the show at the Latin Grammys with his unique fashion, incredible performances and heartfelt speech.
Becky G Talks About Filming Her New Oreo Commercial With Her Family

10 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Latin Grammys

The Best Moments at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

Marc Anthony Honors José José With Tribute at Latin AMAs and Dedicates Award to His Children

5 Reasons to Watch the Latin American Music Awards

Becky G, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee are performing at the Latin American Music Awards. Here are five reasons to tune in to the show, airing Thursday on Telemundo.

Premios Emmy 2017: en vivo desde la alfombra

Televisión // Septiembre 17, 2017
Daddy Yankee se convierte en el primer artista de género urbano en ser nominado a los Teen Choice Awards

Celebridades // Junio 22, 2017
Lele Pons debutará como conductora

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Estos son los productos de maquillaje que usó Jlo para el MET Gala

Ponte Bella // Junio 06, 2017
Serena Williams debuta su embarazo en la alfombra roja

Mamás y bebés // Junio 06, 2017
La La Anthony Wore A Ring on Every Finger but One at the 2017 Met Gala

Chica // Junio 06, 2017
Jennifer López lleva su “macho” a la primera alfombra como pareja

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
JLo sorprende con un nuevo y entrañable selfie de fin de semana

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Selena Quintanilla galardonada en Premios Billboard a la Música Latina

Celebridades // Enero 18, 2018
The "Despacito" Remix was Actually Justin Bieber’s Idea

Chica // Junio 06, 2017
Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Chica // Mayo 13, 2019
Ozuna inspira a sus fans a "tomar el volante" de su vida

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Chiquis Rivera: "¡Me gustaría un niño!"

Mamás y bebés // Junio 06, 2017
Le llueven críticas a Danna Paola por su atrevido vestido ¿y anticuada ropa interior? ¡Juzga tú mismo!

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
'Momentos OMG' tras bambalinas en Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2017

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Nicky Jam encabeza la lista de ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2017

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2017 detrás de cámaras

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Jennifer López confiesa que se siente "muy feliz" con A-Rod en los Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina

Celebridades // Junio 06, 2017
Kate del Castillo y Carlos Ponce serán los anfitriones de los Billboard

Televisión // Junio 06, 2017
Drake lidera las nominación a los Premios Billboard 2017

Música // Junio 06, 2017
Marco Antonio Solís será homenajeado en los premios Billboard

Article // Junio 05, 2017
Daddy Yankee y Don Omar confirman su participación en los premios Billboard

Article // Junio 01, 2017
Osmel Sousa opina sin tapujos de los otros jueces de Nuestra Belleza Latina

Article // Junio 01, 2017
Gael García Bernal y Gregory Nava formarán parte de los comités de los Oscar

Article // Junio 01, 2017
Lanzan muñecas y perfume de Nuestra Belleza Latina (FOTOS y VIDEO)

Article // Junio 01, 2017
