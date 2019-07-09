Anitta

Anitta reveló que fue víctima de violación durante su adolescencia

Anitta abrió su corazón y por primera vez relató cómo sucedió el abuso sexual que sufrió.
Karol G y Maluma se robaron las miradas en los premios MTV EMAs 2020

Now Playing: 8 New Songs You Need to Hear

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Maluma, KORDELYA, and more.
Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Mon Laferte y más estrenos musicales de la semana

Watch Anitta's "Me Gusta" Music Video With Cardi B and Myke Towers

Anitta spoke to Apple Music about the new collaboration.
Anitta on Her New Single "Tócame" and Upcoming Album

"The song is for everyone to have fun and dance during these difficult times," the singer tells CHICA.

Anitta Is Releasing a New Album This Year

The Brazilian star signed with Warner Records in the U.S. and is working with super-producer Ryan Tedder.
¡Anitta revela picantes detalles de su romance con Maluma!

Aquí los detalles de las fuertes y jugosas declaraciones de la artista brasileña sobre su noche de pasión con el cantante colombiano.
'Altísimo Live!' Presents All-Star Latin Music Festival to Support Farmworkers

TikTok and LiveXLive Are Hosting a 48-Hour Festival With J Balvin, Anitta, and More Latinx Stars

Instagram censura la viralizada foto de Mon Laferte en los Latin Grammy con los senos al descubierto

Risas, sexy bailes, coqueteos... ¡te contamos todo lo que no se vio de los premios Latin Grammy!

10 Reasons to Watch the 2019 Latin Grammys

Ozuna, Anitta, Bad Bunny and more Latinx stars will be performing at this year's Latin Grammys, co-hosted by Ricky Martin. Here are other powerful reasons to tune in to the show, airing live from Las Vegas this Thursday on Univision.

Ivy Queen Shares Bikini Photo and Self-Love Message on Instagram

Chica // Julio 09, 2019
The Fabulous Summer Vacations of Latinx Stars

Chica // Julio 12, 2019
Boss Ladies: The World of Reggaeton Queens

Chica // Junio 26, 2019
A quién besaría Anitta: ¿Natti Natasha, Becky G, Karol G o Jennifer López?

Celebridades // Octubre 17, 2019
Anitta confirma romance con un apuesto surfista

Celebridades // Junio 12, 2019
Look at Reggaeton Singer Anitta's Sexy Photos from Bali Vacation

Chica // Junio 06, 2019
La reinas del género urbano: mujeres que están dejando huella en una industria con reputación de machista

Celebridades // Mayo 08, 2019
5 Sexy Duets by Brazilian Singer Anitta

Chica // Abril 23, 2019
