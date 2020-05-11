America Ferrera

America Ferrera Says Motherhood Amid the Pandemic Has Her "Exhausted Out of My Mind"

America Ferrera said 2020 was a "worthy challenger" as she learned to parent two children during the pandemic.
America Ferrera Talks About the Challenges of Working From Home With Kids

The actress said it can be "overwhelming" to work from home with son Sebastian, 2, and daughter Lucía, 7 months.
Celebrities React to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Win

America Ferrera on 'Every Vote Counts' Special With Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The actress is co-hosting the CBS special, featuring musical performances and appearances by political figures.
J Balvin y Selena Gómez entre los más influyentes del mundo de la revista Time

J Balvin y Selena Gómez forman parte de la lista de "Las 100 personas más influyentes" de la revista Time junto a personalidades como el presidente Donald Trump o su rival demócrata Joe Biden.
America Ferrera Was Told to "Sound More Latina" at First Audition

During the Emmys, the actress shared an experience she had when starting her career as a teenager.

Los gestos más románticos que estos famosos han tenido con sus parejas durante la pandemia

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria Team Up for She Se Puede, a Digital Community for Latinas

The actresses launched the new site along with activists like Mónica Ramírez and Carmen Perez.
Famosos que han tenido hijos en medio de la pandemia

America Ferrera Celebrates 15 Years With Her Husband

America Ferrera Celebrates Her Son's Second Birthday, Quarantine-Style

America Ferrera Welcomes Second Child

Expectant America Ferrera's Friends Throw Her a Virtual Surprise Birthday Party

The mom-to-be was overcome with joy after her husband organized a socially distanced celebration.

Las famosas que serán mamás en el 2020

Mamás y bebés // Mayo 11, 2020
America Ferrera Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child

Chica // Enero 02, 2020
América Ferrera felicita el nuevo año con un anuncio inesperado: ¡está embarazada!

Mamás y bebés // Enero 01, 2020
Las celebridades latinas que presumen de sus curvas

Ponte Bella // Octubre 11, 2019
Eva Longoria, América Ferrera y más de 200 celebridades envían un mensaje a los latinos: "No están solos"

Celebridades // Agosto 16, 2019
Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, and 150 Other Actors and Writers Sign "Letter of Solidarity" in Support of Latinx Community

Chica // Agosto 16, 2019
See the Evolution of the Character ‘Ugly’ Betty in Honor of Her Latest TV show, Betty en Nueva York

Chica // Marzo 25, 2019
Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

Celebridades // Marzo 08, 2019
Eva Longoria, América Ferrara, Gina Rodríguez y otras estrellas te instan a votar

Celebridades // Noviembre 05, 2018
Nicki Minaj y otros famosos cuentan su historia como inmigrantes

Celebridades // Mayo 28, 2019
América Ferrera reveló la primera foto de su bebito recién nacido

Mamás y bebés // Mayo 29, 2018
Latinos en series estadounidenses

Televisión // Marzo 15, 2018
¡América Ferrera está embarazada!

Mamás y bebés // Enero 02, 2018
Hermana de Selena Quintanilla defiende el disfraz de Kim Kardashian: "Se veía realmente latina", asegura

Celebridades // Noviembre 13, 2017
América Ferrera se disfrazó de Selena Quintanilla, ¿crees que se parecen?

Celebridades // Octubre 27, 2017
Mira las famosas que han revelado sus historias de acoso sexual

Celebridades // Octubre 17, 2017
América Ferrera, Ivanka Trump y más en El look del día

Ponte Bella // Agosto 01, 2017
El look del día - mayo 16, 2017

Ponte Bella // Mayo 16, 2017
Get your hands on America Ferrera's feminist tee, and the proceeds will go to a phenomenal cause

Chica // Abril 28, 2017
Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz y más en El look del día

Ponte Bella // Abril 25, 2017
America Ferrera is serving up some serious #fitspo

Chica // Abril 12, 2017
America Ferrera opens up about her Latina identity and whether she'll ever run for office

Chica // Marzo 23, 2017
These are all the times America Ferrera made us damn proud to be a woman

Chica // Marzo 09, 2017
Betty la fea regresa con su elenco original

Celebridades // Febrero 27, 2017
This note America Ferrera found in her takeout is giving us hope

Chica // Febrero 22, 2017
