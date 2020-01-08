LatinXcellence: Amara La Negra, a Fierce Advocate for Representation

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Dominican American singer, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Amara La Negra, who inspires Afro-Latinas to reach for the sky.