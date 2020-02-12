Alexandria ocasio-cortez

Lo Último

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Films Her COVID-19 Vaccination for Instagram

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Films Her COVID-19 Vaccination for Instagram

"I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself," she wrote.
Goya Names Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Employee of the Month

Goya Names Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Employee of the Month

CEO Robert Unanue talked about the New York politician's proposed boycott of the brand in a new interview.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks About What It's Like to Receive Death Threats

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks About What It's Like to Receive Death Threats

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the New York congresswoman said that the threats have extended to her family as well.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts to Trump's Criticism During Presidential Debate

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts to Trump's Criticism During Presidential Debate

The New York congresswoman spoke to Jane Fonda about the president and the upcoming election.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hosts Twitch Livestream to Encourage People to Vote

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hosts Twitch Livestream to Encourage People to Vote

Nearly half a million people tuned in to watch her play.
This Lip Kit Includes an AOC-Level Red Lipstick, and It’s $8 During Amazon Prime Day

This Lip Kit Includes an AOC-Level Red Lipstick, and It’s $8 During Amazon Prime Day

These liquid lipsticks are smudge-free and safe to wear under face masks.

Más Alexandria ocasio-cortez

10 mujeres hispanas que están brillando en el 2020

10 mujeres hispanas que están brillando en el 2020

Camila Cabello, Jennifer López y Selena Gómez son algunas de las mujeres hispanas que están brillando con luz propia durante este año.
A Seat at the Table: 10 Political Races to Watch This November

A Seat at the Table: 10 Political Races to Watch This November

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velázquez's New Puerto Rico Bill Leaves Congress Divided

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velázquez's New Puerto Rico Bill Leaves Congress Divided

Democrats Are Using the Word "Latinx" More Than Republicans

Democrats Are Using the Word "Latinx" More Than Republicans

Who's Speaking for Latinos at the Democratic National Convention?

Who's Speaking for Latinos at the Democratic National Convention?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses Claims That She Didn't Endorse Joe Biden

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses Claims That She Didn't Endorse Joe Biden

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Powerful Speech About Ted Yoho Incident

"I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women," the representative said. "But what I do have issue with is using women, wives, and daughters as shields and excuses for poor behavior."

Todo Alexandria ocasio-cortez

Meet the Woman Who Will Challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic Primary

Meet the Woman Who Will Challenge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic Primary

Chica // Febrero 12, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Argues That Donald Trump Is "Afraid of Strong Women"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Argues That Donald Trump Is "Afraid of Strong Women"

Chica // Diciembre 23, 2019
Celebrando a 5 latinos influyentes que están cambiando el mundo. ¿Quiénes son?

Celebrando a 5 latinos influyentes que están cambiando el mundo. ¿Quiénes son?

Celebridades // Octubre 11, 2019
New York City Bans the Term "Illegal Alien"

New York City Bans the Term "Illegal Alien"

Chica // Octubre 02, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces New Anti-Poverty Package Called "A Just Society"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces New Anti-Poverty Package Called "A Just Society"

Chica // Septiembre 25, 2019
LatinXcellence: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Youngest Woman in Congress

LatinXcellence: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Youngest Woman in Congress

Chica // Septiembre 30, 2019
Las personas más influyentes en internet para la revista TIME

Las personas más influyentes en internet para la revista TIME

Celebridades // Julio 16, 2019
"Les dijeron que bebieran agua del toilet": Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz visita centros de detención en Texas y cuenta lo que vio

"Les dijeron que bebieran agua del toilet": Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz visita centros de detención en Texas y cuenta lo que vio

Eventos-test // Julio 02, 2019
El ingrediente de belleza que Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez le pone a sus batidos

El ingrediente de belleza que Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez le pone a sus batidos

Ponte Bella // Abril 24, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez es la portada de la revista TIME

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez es la portada de la revista TIME

Celebridades // Marzo 21, 2019
Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

Día Internacional de la Mujer: pioneras que han dejado y están dejando huella

Celebridades // Marzo 08, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz manda mensaje a Trump con un broche con foto de niña migrante que murió en un centro de detención

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortéz manda mensaje a Trump con un broche con foto de niña migrante que murió en un centro de detención

Celebridades // Mayo 17, 2019
Así lucieron las mujeres que acaban de hacer historia en el congreso de Estados Unidos

Así lucieron las mujeres que acaban de hacer historia en el congreso de Estados Unidos

Ponte Bella // Enero 04, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez todavía no tiene para alquilar un apartamento en Washington D.C.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez todavía no tiene para alquilar un apartamento en Washington D.C.

Celebridades // Noviembre 09, 2018
© Copyright . Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com