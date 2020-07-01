Afro-Latina

The Prom Star Ariana DeBose Talks About Facing Racism and Homophobia

The actress, who also stars in the upcoming West Side Story film, spoke to Glamour UK about the discrimination she has faced for being Afro-Latina and queer.
Zoe Saldana, Aymée Nuviola, and Ilia Calderón Share Their Interracial Love Stories

Actress Zoe Saldana, news anchor Ilia Calderón, and singer Aymée Nuviola talk to People en Español about their marriages and how true love is blind to racial and cultural differences.
¡Exclusiva! Famosas parejas multirraciales celebran su amor y cuentan sus historias

Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso: dos afrolatinos en Hollywood

¿Qué retos tienen los afrolatinos en Hollywood? Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso hablan de su experiencia.
LatinXcellence: Joan Smalls, the Beauty Who Conquered the World

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on top model Joan Smalls, who is bringing diversity to the fashion world and using her fame to fight racial injustice.
Revive los mejores momentos de Festival en Casa 2020 de People en Español

Dany Garcia, Dascha Polanco, and Lilliana Vazquez Talk Latinidad, Body Image, and Racial Stereotypes

Watch Dany Garcia's #LatinxTheMosaic discussion, featuring Dascha Polanco, Lilliana Vazquez, Nadia Hallgren, and Robin Arzón.
Sunny Hostin on Her "Brutally Honest" New Book

The View co-host talks to People CHICA about embracing her roots, rising above challenges, and sharing her most valuable life lessons in her new memoir I Am These Truths.
LatinXcellence: Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, Love, and Azúcar

¡Cuba in the house! Laz Alonso habla de la serie The Boys y sus retos en Hollywood como afrolatino

Ilia Calderón: "El racismo está presente en la crianza de las familias de América Latina"

LatinXcellence: Amara La Negra, a Fierce Advocate for Representation

MJ Acosta on the "Surreal" Experience of Being the First Afro-Latina to Host an NFL Network Show

MJ Acosta, the new host of NFL Total Access, is making history.

M’Balia Marichal: “Tener un color de piel y un tipo de cabello [diferente] en México no fue fácil”

AfroLatinidad // Julio 01, 2020
Univision Anchor Ilia Calderón on Her New Memoir

Chica // Junio 29, 2020
En tiempos de crisis, la afrolatina Goyo aconseja: "[Hay que] agradecer por todo lo que tenemos"

AfroLatinidad // Junio 24, 2020
Amara La Negra on Her New Projects, Being Single Again, and Afro-Latina Pride

Chica // Marzo 11, 2020
¡Exclusiva! Ilia Calderón habla de su nuevo libro Es mi turno: Un viaje en busca de mi voz y mis raíces

Celebridades // Abril 16, 2020
Aymee Nuviola on Her Grammy Win and Afro-Latina Representation

Chica // Febrero 19, 2020
ChocQuibTown's Goyo on Her Afro-Latina Pride and the Group's New "Fresa" Video

Chica // Febrero 14, 2020
Party of Five Actress Elizabeth Grullón on Loving Her Afro-Latina Roots

Chica // Febrero 06, 2020
Sulma Arzu-Brown on How Her Children's Books Teach Girls Confidence and Afro-Latina Pride

Chica // Enero 22, 2020
Amara La Negra Teases What's to Come in Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 3

Chica // Enero 07, 2020
Julissa Bermudez Talks New Shows Hunters and Central Avenue

Chica // Noviembre 07, 2019
Univision News Anchor Ilia Calderón Talks About Violence Against Women in Latin America

Chica // Octubre 17, 2019
Lupita Nyong'o Opens Up About Her Struggle with Colorism in Candid Interview

Chica // Octubre 09, 2019
Goyo, vocalista de ChocQuibTown, sobre la afrolatinidad: "El racismo no es solo cuando te agreden, si no cuando te esconden"

Celebridades // Septiembre 23, 2019
Miss Dominican Republic Clauvid Daly Denounces Racism She's Encountered as an Afro-Latina

Chica // Septiembre 04, 2019
Aymée Nuviola: "No es posible que en México todos los actores que están en la televisión son rubios"

Celebridades // Julio 31, 2019
Aymée Nuviola asegura que Jeimy Osorio no ha tenido más protagónicos en telenovelas por "ser afro"

Celebridades // Junio 24, 2019
Melii Goes Inside Her Album, phAses, and Her Experiences in the Music Industry

Chica // Mayo 09, 2019
Harlem Hip-Hop Darling Melii’s Ascent Reaches the Next ‘Phase’ with First Album

Chica // Abril 01, 2019
Afrodescendencia: Ilianna Ayala on How She Is Redefining Beauty

Chica // Marzo 28, 2019
How Janel Martinez Started the Afro-Latina Conversation — and Keeps It Going

Chica // Marzo 21, 2019
An Authentic Depiction of Afro-Latinos Helps Marvel Win Best Animated Oscar

Chica // Febrero 25, 2019
These Afro-Latinos Are Heating Up Our Screens and Diversifying Hollywood  

Chica // Febrero 25, 2019
Meet the Poet Working to Get “Afro-Latina” in the Dictionary

Chica // Febrero 26, 2019
Sarunas J. Jackson talks 'Insecure,' Afro-Latinidad and Fatherhood

Chica // Febrero 25, 2019
