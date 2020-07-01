The Prom Star Ariana DeBose Talks About Facing Racism and Homophobia
The actress, who also stars in the upcoming West Side Story film, spoke to Glamour UK about the discrimination she has faced for being Afro-Latina and queer.
Zoe Saldana, Aymée Nuviola, and Ilia Calderón Share Their Interracial Love Stories
Actress Zoe Saldana, news anchor Ilia Calderón, and singer Aymée Nuviola talk to People en Español about their marriages and how true love is blind to racial and cultural differences.
Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso: dos afrolatinos en Hollywood
¿Qué retos tienen los afrolatinos en Hollywood? Dascha Polanco y Laz Alonso hablan de su experiencia.
LatinXcellence: Joan Smalls, the Beauty Who Conquered the World
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who have changed the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on top model Joan Smalls, who is bringing diversity to the fashion world and using her fame to fight racial injustice.