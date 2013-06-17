Galletas de cacahuate

This recipe is very simple but sometimes the mixture might not be stiff enough or stick to the board. So you have to sprinkle flour to the mixture until it is stiff enough and will not stick on your fingers.
Cómo hacerlo
1. Precalienta el horno a 175 °C (350 °F). Engrasa con mantequilla una charola para hornear.
2. Bate la mantequilla hasta acremar. Agrega el azúcar, huevo y leche, y sigue batiendo. Cierne aparte la harina con el polvo para hornear. Incorpora a la mantequilla y mezcla bien.
3. Reserva 2 docenas de cacahuates y pica el resto muy finamente. Agrega los cacahuates picados a la masa.
4. Pon cucharadas cafeteras de la masa, separadas entre sí, en la charola engrasada. Coloca 1 cacahuate entero sobre cada galleta. Hornea hasta que se hayan dorado ligeramente.