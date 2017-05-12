Las mamás más fashion del mundo del espectáculo

Yolaine Díaz
May 12, 2017 02:30 PM
<p>Ahora que se acerca el D&iacute;a de las madres, quisimos hacer un recuento de las mujeres de la far&aacute;ndula que no han sacrificado su estilo despu&eacute;s de haberse convertido en madre. Ellas son actrices, presentadoras, modelos y empresarias, pero sobretodo son mam&aacute;s con agendas muy ajetreadas y con un gusto impecable digno de admirar. Salma Hayek, Beyonc&eacute;, Elizabeth Guti&eacute;rrez y Galilea Montijo son solo algunas de las famosas que nos encantan con sus faceta de mam&aacute;, pero que sobretodo nos nos defraudan con su estilo a la hora de caminar por la alfombra.</p> <p>En este caso, la&nbsp;actriz y cantante es si duda una de las celebridades m&aacute;s fashion y lo demuestra cada vez que pisa una alfombra o acude a alg&uacute;n evento. Su estilo tiene un poco de todo: piezas cl&aacute;sicas, otras muy vanguardista, vestidos ce&ntilde;idos y reveladores y originales dise&ntilde;os que siempre la colocan en la lista de las mejor vestidas.&nbsp;</p> <p>&Eacute;chale un vistazo a nuestra selecci&oacute;n y elige a tu favorita.&nbsp;</p>
Jennifer López 

Getty Images
<p>Para su d&iacute;a a d&iacute;a, la joven mam&aacute; siempre opta por piezas c&oacute;modas, vers&aacute;tiles y modernas. Pero a la hora de conducir una premiaci&oacute;n o caminar por la alfombra, la mexicana siempre da c&aacute;tedra de estilo.&nbsp;</p>
Alejandra Espinoza 

Getty Images
<p>La querida presentadora mexicana es una de las latinas&nbsp;con m&aacute;s estilo. Siempre la vemos con piezas supermodernas, vestidos que muestran sus curvas y sobretodo con zapatos de infarto.&nbsp;</p>
Galilea Montijo 

Mezcalent
<p>Siempre vemos a la cantante con atuendos llamativos y combinaciones &uacute;nicas que le sientan de maravilla. Los estampados, como los de este look y los colores vibrantes predominan en su cl&oacute;set.&nbsp;</p>
Beyoncé

Instagram/Beyoncé
<p>Con varias casas de moda a sus pies, es f&aacute;cil para la actriz mexicana lucir siempre impecable y muy a la moda. &iquest;Sus piezas preferidas? Los vestidos.&nbsp;</p>
Salma Hayek 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Women's Media Center
<p>La reina de las transparencias y los vestidos ce&ntilde;idos siempre acapara todas las miradas con sus looks. Kim siempre prueba nuevos estilos y siluetas, y es una de las primeras en llevar las nuevas tendencias.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Kim Kardashian

Getty Images
<p>Su estilo cool, chic y desenfadado es siempre muy atinado. Le encantan los vestidos frescos, los jeans y la ropa muy c&oacute;moda. Pero cuando se trata de caminar por una alfombra, la empresaria opta por los vestidos m&aacute;s femeninos, como este azul pastel con vuelos de <strong>Ralph &amp; Russo</strong>. &nbsp;</p>
Jessica Alba 

Getty Images
<p>A la actriz y empresaria la vemos portando autuendos tan modernos como este conjunto de pantal&oacute;n y chaqueta de encaje de <strong>Splash</strong>, al igual que vestidos m&aacute;s cl&aacute;sicos y atemporales. Eso s&iacute;, la guapa mam&aacute; de Kailey y Christopher, siempre se asegura de mostrar su esbelta silueta.&nbsp;</p>
Elizabeth Gutiérrez 

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for People en Espanol
<p>La talentosa actriz dominicoamericana siempre opta por piezas originales y modernas, como este vestido de cuerpo con los hombros al descubierto y llamativas mangas de <strong>Johnathan Simkai</strong>.&nbsp;</p>
Zoe Saldaña

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<p>La sexy mam&aacute; de dos es una de las actrices m&aacute;s coquetas y modernas de Hollywood y nos encanta c&oacute;mo siempre lleva las&nbsp;&uacute;ltimas&nbsp;tendencias.&nbsp;</p>
Kate Hudson 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Aunque prefiere lucir vestidos de corte cl&aacute;sico, a la princesa le encantan los que tienen estampados florales y falda en A. Luci&oacute; espectacular con&nbsp;este traje estampado con los hombros al descubierto de <strong>Alexander McQueen</strong> que luci&oacute; durante una premiaci&oacute;n en Londres.&nbsp;</p>
Kate Middleton 

Karwai Tang/WireImage)
<p>La actriz venezolana normalmente lleva piezas ce&ntilde;idas que muestran su esbelta figura, pero en algunas ocasiones porta atuendos m&aacute;s modernos como este conjunto de pantal&oacute;n y chaqueta con los hombros al descubierto.&nbsp;</p>
Gaby Espino

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for People en Espanol
<p>El nacimiento de su primog&eacute;nita no cambi&oacute; en nada el estilo sexy y vanguardista de la guapa modelo, a quien siempre vemos con vestidos muy sensuales, escotes llamativos y siluetas modernas.&nbsp;</p>
Chrissy Teigen 

Getty Images
<p>La socialit&eacute; es una de las m&aacute;s vanguardista de las hermanas Kardashians. Le encanta el estilo bohemio, los jeans y al igual que Kim y Khlo&eacute;, opta por sensuales vestidos para caminar por la alfombra.&nbsp;</p>
Kourtney Kardashian 

Getty Images
<p>Las coquetas prendas que siempre usa la presentadora de <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica</em> (Univisi&oacute;n) son admiradas por muchas de sus seguidoras. Minifaldas de mezclilla, blusas con los hombros al descubierto y vestidos estampados, reinan en su cl&oacute;set y no podemos negar que les quedan muy bien.&nbsp;</p>
Ana Patricia Gámez 

Getty Images
