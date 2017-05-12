Las mamás más fashion del mundo del espectáculo

Ahora que se acerca el Día de las madres, quisimos hacer un recuento de las mujeres de la farándula que no han sacrificado su estilo después de haberse convertido en madre. Ellas son actrices, presentadoras, modelos y empresarias, pero sobretodo son mamás con agendas muy ajetreadas y con un gusto impecable digno de admirar. Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Gutiérrez y Galilea Montijo son solo algunas de las famosas que nos encantan con sus faceta de mamá, pero que sobretodo nos nos defraudan con su estilo a la hora de caminar por la alfombra.

Siempre vemos a la cantante con atuendos llamativos y combinaciones únicas que le sientan de maravilla. Los estampados, como los de este look y los colores vibrantes predominan en su clóset.

