Las mamás más fashion del mundo del espectáculo

Jennifer López
Getty Images
Alejandra Espinoza
Getty Images
Galilea Montijo
Mezcalent
Beyoncé
Instagram/Beyoncé
Salma Hayek
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Women's Media Center
Kim Kardashian
Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Getty Images
Elizabeth Gutiérrez
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for People en Espanol
Zoe Saldaña
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kate Hudson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Gaby Espino
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for People en Espanol
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Getty Images
Ana Patricia Gámez
Getty Images
1 of 15
Advertisement