Total Khameleons! Khloé Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Pink as Kylie Jenner Goes Even More Platinum

It was a weekend filled with hair changes for the Kardashian-Jennersisters.

Just two weeks after debuting her blondest hair yet, Khloé Kardashiandecided to switch things up yet again. The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sultry photo on Instagram that revealed pastel pink flowing through her ends.

“You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment,” Khloé captioned the shot.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Less than one day later, Kylie Jenner, 21, appeared to rock an even ashier, platinum blonde in a quick selfie she took on set at a photo shoot.

“no days off ♥️,” Kylie captioned the photo. Jenner first dyed her hair a warm golden blonde with the help of pro Chris Appleton before showing off her new look at her 21st birthday party in August. Like her sister, she experimented with a millennial pink hue one month later, but only kept the color for a short period of time before going back to blonde.

Before the sisters’ changed up their looks, the KarJenner ladies got together and teased their annual Christmas card as Kim Kardashian West joined mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner for a festive glittery photo shoot.

Instagram Instagram

“I’m here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card?” the Kim asked her followers on Instagram Stories.

“I think I can get this done,” she added. “I can maybe pull this off in an hour. But do we want a sisters/mom Christmas card or do we want all the kids here? I can try to get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do guys? Christmas card today? Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?”

Kim continued on Twitter: “Ok I have all of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! 😭 What do I do????”

While none of the sisters confirmed whether their iconic Christmas card would be released soon, their social media posts made it seem that whatever they’re working on is something worth looking forward to.