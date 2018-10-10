Las mejor vestidas en la alfombra roja de los American Music Awards

Repasamos los looks más importantes que desfilaron sobre la alfombra roja de los premios de la música.

More
Irene San Segundo
October 10, 2018 08:09 AM
<p>Eligi&oacute; un vestido rosa ne&oacute;n con cuello halter de Georges Chakra Couture y lo combin&oacute; con accesorios en negro.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jennifer López

Eligió un vestido rosa neón con cuello halter de Georges Chakra Couture y lo combinó con accesorios en negro. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Celebr&oacute; que bati&oacute; el record de premios en los AMAs con este minivestido met&aacute;lico de manga larga y botas a juego de Balmain.</p>
pinterest
Taylor Swift

Celebró que batió el record de premios en los AMAs con este minivestido metálico de manga larga y botas a juego de Balmain.

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<p>Con un vestido voluminoso de Dolce &amp; Gabbana&nbsp;y turbante, la rapera m&aacute;s pol&eacute;mica recordaba a la legendaria Celia Cruz.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Cardi B

Con un vestido voluminoso de Dolce & Gabbana y turbante, la rapera más polémica recordaba a la legendaria Celia Cruz. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>La cantante de &#8220;Habana&#8221; lleg&oacute; enfundada en un cors&eacute; y pantalones de Armani Priv&eacute;.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Camila Cabello

La cantante de “Habana” llegó enfundada en un corsé y pantalones de Armani Privé. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Nos dej&oacute; de piedra con este esmoquin con capa y volante en la cintura en color azul met&aacute;lico. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Amara la Negra

Nos dejó de piedra con este esmoquin con capa y volante en la cintura en color azul metálico.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>La cantante acert&oacute; con este vaporoso vestido en negro y morado que, seg&uacute;n han apuntado algunos fans muy avispados, tiene los mismos colores que el micr&oacute;fono con el que actuaba en los conciertos de fifth harmony.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Lauren Jauregui

La cantante acertó con este vaporoso vestido en negro y morado que, según han apuntado algunos fans muy avispados, tiene los mismos colores que el micrófono con el que actuaba en los conciertos de fifth harmony. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Muy elegante con un vestido de Cushnie en raso color nude.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Vanessa Hudgens

Muy elegante con un vestido de Cushnie en raso color nude. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Como una diva de Hollywood en los a&ntilde;os 40 con un vestido de gala en blanco y collar de diamantes.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Dua Lipa

Como una diva de Hollywood en los años 40 con un vestido de gala en blanco y collar de diamantes. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Asisti&oacute; a la cermoia con un look muy disco que seguro encant&oacute; a su suegra, Diana Ross.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Ashlee Simpson

Asistió a la cermoia con un look muy disco que seguro encantó a su suegra, Diana Ross. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>La top model sorprendi&oacute; con un look bastante casual para la ocasi&oacute;n, con falda de tiras de lentejuelas y camisa con mangas abullonadas.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Tyra Banks

La top model sorprendió con un look bastante casual para la ocasión, con falda de tiras de lentejuelas y camisa con mangas abullonadas. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
<p>La actriz opt&oacute; por un Ralph &amp; Russo en negro y dorado que marcaba su incre&iacute;ble figura.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Amber Heard

La actriz optó por un Ralph & Russo en negro y dorado que marcaba su increíble figura. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>La cantante presumi&oacute; su barriguita con un ajustado vestido negro de terciopelo y detalles bordados en color cobre.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Carrie Underwood

La cantante presumió su barriguita con un ajustado vestido negro de terciopelo y detalles bordados en color cobre. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Cubierta en flecos y transparencias con esre dise&ntilde;o de&nbsp;Julien MacDonald.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Heidi Klum

Cubierta en flecos y transparencias con esre diseño de Julien MacDonald. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
<p>Con un vestido de falda asim&eacute;trica y mil capas de tul a juego con su iconfundible pelo rosa.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Halsey

Con un vestido de falda asimétrica y mil capas de tul a juego con su iconfundible pelo rosa. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
1 of 14

Advertisement
1 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Jennifer López

Eligió un vestido rosa neón con cuello halter de Georges Chakra Couture y lo combinó con accesorios en negro. 

Advertisement
2 of 14 John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Celebró que batió el record de premios en los AMAs con este minivestido metálico de manga larga y botas a juego de Balmain.

3 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Cardi B

Con un vestido voluminoso de Dolce & Gabbana y turbante, la rapera más polémica recordaba a la legendaria Celia Cruz. 

Advertisement
4 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Camila Cabello

La cantante de “Habana” llegó enfundada en un corsé y pantalones de Armani Privé. 

Advertisement
5 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Amara la Negra

Nos dejó de piedra con este esmoquin con capa y volante en la cintura en color azul metálico.  

Advertisement
6 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Lauren Jauregui

La cantante acertó con este vaporoso vestido en negro y morado que, según han apuntado algunos fans muy avispados, tiene los mismos colores que el micrófono con el que actuaba en los conciertos de fifth harmony. 

Advertisement
7 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens

Muy elegante con un vestido de Cushnie en raso color nude. 

Advertisement
8 of 14 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Dua Lipa

Como una diva de Hollywood en los años 40 con un vestido de gala en blanco y collar de diamantes. 

Advertisement
9 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Ashlee Simpson

Asistió a la cermoia con un look muy disco que seguro encantó a su suegra, Diana Ross. 

Advertisement
10 of 14 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Tyra Banks

La top model sorprendió con un look bastante casual para la ocasión, con falda de tiras de lentejuelas y camisa con mangas abullonadas. 

Advertisement
11 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Amber Heard

La actriz optó por un Ralph & Russo en negro y dorado que marcaba su increíble figura. 

Advertisement
12 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Carrie Underwood

La cantante presumió su barriguita con un ajustado vestido negro de terciopelo y detalles bordados en color cobre. 

Advertisement
13 of 14 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

Heidi Klum

Cubierta en flecos y transparencias con esre diseño de Julien MacDonald. 

Advertisement
14 of 14 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp

Halsey

Con un vestido de falda asimétrica y mil capas de tul a juego con su iconfundible pelo rosa. 

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST