George H.W. Bush Never Said 'No' to Wife Barbara: 'That's Why They Stayed Married,' Says George W.

After his father George H.W. Bush died at age 94 on Friday and his mother Barbara Bush died at age 92 in April, former President George W. Bush is remembering his parents’ remarkable marriage.

On 60 Minutes on Sunday, the younger Bush, 72, reflected on the former first couple’s 73 years of marriage — the longest union in presidential history.

“When I talked to your mom last time, she said that he never says ‘No’ to her,” host Norah O’Donnell said to the 43rd president, according to a CBS News transcript.

“Well, that’s why they stayed married for 70 years,” he replied. “It’s a true love story. As Mother said, ‘It’s the only man I ever kissed.’”

George W. Bush with father George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush Newsmakers/Getty

And George W. was there for most of the marriage. Looking back on his younger years, he said that when George H.W. first rented a duplex for the family in Texas, “our neighbors in this duplex were hookers.”

“We shared the bathroom with them,” he noted. “I thankfully was not old enough to know.”

In an additional excerpt from 60 Minutes, George W. recalled the paternal side of the politician.

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush and George W. Bush George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush and George W. Bush

“He was a great father,” he said of George H.W. “He gave us unconditional love. Some of us tested it, I might add. There was no doubt about how much he loved us, which I think is a very important gift that a father can give to his children.”

George W. shared a glimpse at his parents’ romance when he posted an Instagram photo of the lovebirds walking arm in arm toward an awaiting helicopter.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” he wrote on behalf of his siblings.

Barbara Bush, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he continued. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for the 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”