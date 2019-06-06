Newlywed Falls to Her Death While Recording Fight with Husband After Attending Baseball Game: Police

A man has been charged with domestic assault after his wife of just two weeks died in a parking garage in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend.

Allissa L. Jenkins née Martin, 27, was found dead by St. Louis police in the early hours of Sunday morning on a ramp in a parking garage close to Busch Stadium, where she and husband Bradley S. Jenkins, 30, attended the Cardinals baseball game against the Chicago Cubs the night prior.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police responded to a 1:45 a.m. 911 call on June 2, alerting them that a woman had fallen from the Stadium East Parking Garage. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, finding Bradley straddling Allisa’s body and covered in blood, police allege.

Bradley “was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated,” the affidavit states.

Image zoom Facebook

Allissa’s cell phone, which was still recording video, was found by investigators on the seventh floor of the garage, above the area where her body was found.

In the footage, Allissa had the camera pointing at herself before turning it to face Bradley, showing him on camera, according to the affidavit.