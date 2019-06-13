Wisconsin Man Allegedly Punches 2-Month-Old Boy to Death While in Mother's Arms

Image zoom Jaquerrion Dancer GO FUND ME

A 2-month-old Wisconsin boy has tragically died after being allegedly beaten by his father.

Kenta Evans, 21, of Milwaukee was visiting the infant, named Jaquerrion Dancer, at the home of the child’s mother Jessica McNeal when an altercation broke out, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 6 Now and the Associated Press.

According to the complaint, Evans allegedly went from being eager to see the child to “accusing [McNeal] of having other men in the house.”

That’s when Evans allegedly took McNeal’s cellphone and “smashed it against the wall,” the complaint states.

McNeal then grew frightened and picked up Jaquerrion and backed away from Evans.

Evans allegedly followed McNeal and began repeatedly punching her with closed fists. McNeal was still holding Jaquerrion in her arms, according to the complaint.

McNeal’s sister later intervened and rushed the small child to a nearby hospital.

Evans allegedly fled the scene, according to the complaint.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital diagnosed Jaquerrion with multiple skull fractures, cerebral hemorrhaging and extensive retinal hemorrhaging, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Image zoom Kenta Evans

The child was pronounced dead later that evening.

According to police, Evans was found hiding in a closet in his mother’s house, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He was then arrested and charged with first degree reckless homicide.

Police say he later admitted to the crime, explaining that while he was punching McNeal some of the strikes hit Jaquerrion, the outlet reported.

When interviewed by authorities, Evans said he was trying to take the child out of McNeal’s arms and when he couldn’t, he became angry and started punching her.

Evans’ father Kenta Evans Sr. has since spoken out about the child’s death telling Fox 6 Now that he is “torn apart, because we lost our grandson.”

He said Evans completely “blanked out.”

“Our son is taking responsibility for his part,” Evans Sr. told Fox 6 Now. “He would never hurt that baby.”

He went on to put some of the blame on McNeal.

“You put this baby in harm’s way by picking this baby up and using him for a shield. He is struggling, hurting behind this. He says, ‘Dad, I miss my little man every day.’ My son says, ‘I miss my little man,’” Evans Sr. said to the outlet.

Evans made his first court appearance on Monday and probable cause was found for further proceedings, Fox 6 News reported.

His cash bond was set at $200,000.

An attorney for Evans could not immediately be found.

A GoFundMe was set up in hopes of raising funds to cover Jaquerrion’s funeral.

The child, who was known to many as Pickles, was laid to rest on Wednesday at Serenity Funeral Home.