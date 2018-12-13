3 People Trapped in Abandoned Coal Mine Rescued After 4 Days: 'It's a Christmas Blessing'

Families in West Virginia were cheering Wednesday night as they were united with three loved ones who were trapped in an abandoned coal mine for four excruciating days.

Kayla Williams, 25, Erica Treadway, 31, and Cody Beverly, 21, disappeared on Saturday. Their abandoned ATV was later found near the entrance to Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek, the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

A fourth member of the group, 43-year-old Eddie Williams, was able to find his way out on Monday and point authorities to their location, ABC News reported. On Tuesday, rescue workers cleared standing water in the caves through water pumps and installed large fans to move fresh air into the mines to keep the group alive.