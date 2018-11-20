Tiroteo en hospital de Chicago deja 4 muertos

Esta semana de Acción de Gracias empezó con un tono triste y violento. En el país se llevaron a cabo 4 tiroteos que dejaron al menos una decena de muertos. El de la tarde de ayer, ocurrido en un hospital en Chicago a raíz de una discusión entre un hombre y una mujer, dejó cuatro muertos. A continuación te presentamos los hechos y lo que dijo el alcalde sobre el lamentable incidente.

Rafael García
November 20, 2018 12:37 PM
<p>Seg&uacute;n las autoridades de Chicago, al menos cuatro personas murieron en un tiroteo en Mercy Hospital &amp; Medical Center ayer en la tarde.&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Tiroteo en Chicago

Según las autoridades de Chicago, al menos cuatro personas murieron en un tiroteo en Mercy Hospital & Medical Center ayer en la tarde. 

 

<p>Lo que se ha reportado sobre <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/celebridades/thalia-incidente-patrulla-policia-nueva-york/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">el incidente</a> es que se trat&oacute; de una pelea entre una pareja.&nbsp;</p>
Todo por una pelea

Lo que se ha reportado sobre el incidente es que se trató de una pelea entre una pareja. 

<p>El tiroteo ocasion&oacute; la muerte de un polic&iacute;a y dos empleados del hospital.&nbsp;El sospechoso falleci&oacute; tambi&eacute;n, seg&uacute;n las autoridades.&nbsp;</p>
Sospechoso muere

El tiroteo ocasionó la muerte de un policía y dos empleados del hospital. El sospechoso falleció también, según las autoridades. 

<p>&ldquo;La ciudad de Chicago perdi&oacute; a un doctor, a una asistente farmac&eacute;utica y a un agente de polic&iacute;a, quienes se ocupaban de sus asuntos diarios, haciendo lo que amaban&rdquo;, dijo el alcalde Rahm Emanuel (izq.).&nbsp;</p>
Habla el alcalde

“La ciudad de Chicago perdió a un doctor, a una asistente farmacéutica y a un agente de policía, quienes se ocupaban de sus asuntos diarios, haciendo lo que amaban”, dijo el alcalde Rahm Emanuel (izq.). 

<p>El jefe de la polic&iacute;a de Chicago, Eddie Johnson, tambi&eacute;n hizo una declaraci&oacute;n p&uacute;blica y dijo que cuando un amigo de la mujer intent&oacute; ayudarla, el sospechoso &#8220;se levant&oacute; la camiseta y mostr&oacute; una pistola&#8221;.</p>
Narración de los hechos

El jefe de la policía de Chicago, Eddie Johnson, también hizo una declaración pública y dijo que cuando un amigo de la mujer intentó ayudarla, el sospechoso “se levantó la camiseta y mostró una pistola”.

<p>La mujer, que era una empleada del hospital, no pudo salvarse de morir acribillada por su pareja, quien le dispar&oacute; tras la discusi&oacute;n.&nbsp;</p> <p>El amigo de ella trat&oacute; de recurrir al hospital para pedir ayuda. Sin embargo, segundos despu&eacute;s escuch&oacute; los disparos.&nbsp;</p>
No pudo salvarla 

La mujer, que era una empleada del hospital, no pudo salvarse de morir acribillada por su pareja, quien le disparó tras la discusión. 

El amigo de ella trató de recurrir al hospital para pedir ayuda. Sin embargo, segundos después escuchó los disparos. 

<p>Los oficiales de polic&iacute;a intercambiaron disparos con el agresor, quien entr&oacute; al hospital y &#8220;le dispar&oacute; a una pobre mujer que sal&iacute;a del elevador&#8221;, seg&uacute;n Johnson.</p>
Entra al hospital

Los oficiales de policía intercambiaron disparos con el agresor, quien entró al hospital y “le disparó a una pobre mujer que salía del elevador”, según Johnson.

<p>Seg&uacute;n un testigo llamado James Gray: &#8220;Se ve&iacute;a como (el gatillero) giraba sobre s&iacute; mismo y le disparaba a la gente al azar&rdquo;.</p>
Habla testigo

Según un testigo llamado James Gray: “Se veía como (el gatillero) giraba sobre sí mismo y le disparaba a la gente al azar”.

<p>&#8220;Con profunda tristeza compartimos la muerte de Samuel Jim&eacute;nez por un incidente de un tirador activo. Por favor oren por su familia, sus compa&ntilde;eros y todo el Departamento de Polic&iacute;a de Chicago&#8221;, dijo el jefe de comunicaciones de la Pol&iacute;cia, Anthony Guglielmi.</p>
Muere un oficial de policía

“Con profunda tristeza compartimos la muerte de Samuel Jiménez por un incidente de un tirador activo. Por favor oren por su familia, sus compañeros y todo el Departamento de Policía de Chicago”, dijo el jefe de comunicaciones de la Polícia, Anthony Guglielmi.

<p>La violencia rein&oacute; este lunes previo al D&iacute;a de Acci&oacute;n de Gracias en Estados Unidos.&nbsp;</p> <p>Cuatro <a href="https://peopleenespanol.com/noticias/bill-cosby-ira-prision/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">incidentes violentos</a> tuvieron lugar en el pa&iacute;s dejando al menos 10 muertos: el del hospital de Chicago, otro en una calle de Denver, uno m&aacute;s en un s&oacute;tano en Filadelfia y otro en un negocio en St. Louis.&nbsp;</p>
Semana violenta 

La violencia reinó este lunes previo al Día de Acción de Gracias en Estados Unidos. 

Cuatro incidentes violentos tuvieron lugar en el país dejando al menos 10 muertos: el del hospital de Chicago, otro en una calle de Denver, uno más en un sótano en Filadelfia y otro en un negocio en St. Louis. 

