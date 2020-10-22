Who Is Tim Cook? 5 Things to Know About Apple's CEO

Get to know the man behind the company.

Nine years ago, Tim Cook took the reigns at Apple shortly before the death of its co-founder, Steve Jobs. Born in Alabama, in 2014 Cook became the first openly gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Get to know a little more about the man behind the company, who spoke with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra exclusively for this week's People en Español digital cover.

Image zoom Peter Yang

1. Cook studied industrial engineering a the University of Auburn. He also has an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

2. He previously worked at companies like IBM and Compaq.

3. According to Fortune, Cook is into cycling and spending time outdoors. He also likes to cheer on the football team at his alma mater, Auburn.

Image zoom Brooks Kraft/Apple

4. After Jobs's death, Cook called CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and asked for a meeting. They didn't know each other, but Cook wanted to speak to him about his plan to come out as a gay man. "My style is when I'm doing something complex that I've never done before, I always try to make a list of those people who have come before and approach this point," Cook shared in an exclusive interview with People en Español in 2019. "I have not regretted it for one minute. Not at all."